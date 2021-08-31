'Unwell' Vinesh Phogat Pulls Out Of World Wrestling Championship Second Round Trials

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has pulled out of her second-round trial match of the World Wrestling Championship after feeling unwell during the second round 55kg trials match against Pinki. Vinesh Phogat was earlier handed a temporary ban by the Wrestling Federation of India owing to alleged indiscipline. The Wrestling Federation then withdrew disciplinary charges against Vinesh Phogat, allowing her to compete in the World Championship trials which commenced on 31st August in New Delhi.

Vinesh Phogat triumphed in her first round after defeating Anju 10-5 and was in good momentum ahead of her clash against Pinki. However, she stated that she isn’t feeling well and won’t be able to compete in the second round. Thus, her rival Pinki will now be up against Sushma in the finals of the 55 kg category.

Earlier, it was speculated that Vinesh Phogat suffered an injury in her opening bout but that has been cleared out. The wrestler has are no injury concerns but has been feeling just unwell, promoting the decision to pull out.

How did other Indian wrestlers fare at the World Wrestling Championship trials?

The 2021 World Wrestling Championship will be the 17th edition of the tournament and it is just a month away. It will be staged in Oslo, Norway from 2nd - 10th October, and the trials for the Indian wrestlers are going in full flow. Sakshi Malik, who clinched a bronze medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics is having a disappointing run this year as she failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics and now she lost to Manisha 6-3 in the 62 kg trials. Whereas, Anshu Malik, who featured in the Tokyo Olympics made her way easily into the 57 kg finals after defeating Mansi.

Meenakshi caused an upset as she defeated top favourite Nandini Salokhe in the 53kg category while Hanny triumphed against Simran in the 50kg final. Talking about men’s category, Gaurav Baliyan (79kg), Yash (72kg), Shubham (57kg), Ravinder (61kg), Naveen (130kg), Sushil (70kg), Sandeep (86kg), and Satyavart (97kg) also qualified for the world wrestling championship after securing victories in their respective trials.

(Image credits: AP)