Texas Tech QB Shough Set To Face Former Team In No. 13 Oregon. That Wasn’t His Original Plan

Tyler Shough didn’t expect to be Texas Tech’s quarterback long enough to face his former team.

Yet here he is, in his sixth season of college football, having just become the fifth Red Raiders QB since 1980 to start three consecutive openers, set to face No. 13 Oregon (1-0) in the home opener Saturday night.

When Shough left the Ducks before the 2021 season, he thought it would be one year in Lubbock before entering the NFL.

Now he has a master’s degree from Texas Tech (0-1) to go with the undergraduate degree following three seasons in Eugene.

And no, he didn’t decide to make it three seasons in Lubbock as well because of what he saw on the 2023 schedule.

“I didn’t even realize it,” Shough said. “Obviously, I didn’t really look too far in the future. It was more on, like, draft rankings, stuff like that, whether I can come out. And personally, I wanted to come back and play with my teammates and put a whole year together.”

Injuries changed the original plan, with shoulder issues shortening both of his first two seasons at Texas Tech.

Shough, who turns 24 late this month, didn’t even make it through the opener last season, so despite a 35-33 double-overtime loss at Wyoming, there was a silver lining of Shough staying healthy, not to mention throwing for 338 yards and three touchdowns.

Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire checked with Shough before making him a captain this week, wanting to make sure it didn’t add to an already elevated degree of anticipation. But McGuire isn’t much worried about that, either.

“He’s an older guy, so I think he understands,” McGuire said. “You’ve just got to understand it’s about us. So if you focus on them, that allows you to take away from what you need to really get better at.”

McGuire also noted the roster turnover at Oregon, which is a given just about anywhere in the era of the transfer portal. The Ducks also have a different coach, with Dan Lanning replacing Mario Cristobal last season. There are a few holdovers from the Shough days, though.

“Tyler is my boy,” said cornerback Dontae Manning, who was a freshman in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Shough’s last out West. “It’s nothing but a little family reunion. That’s all it is.”