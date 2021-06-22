UP Govt To Name Shooting Range In Noida After Late 'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Tuesday announced that the shooting range in Noida will be named after late sharpshooter icon Chandro Tomar, popularly knows as 'Shooter Dadi'. Chandro Tomar had passed away in April after battling COVID-19. The Yogi Adityanath-led government has issued directions to rename the shooting range in Noida to honour her memory.

'Shooter Dadi' passes away

After testing positive for COVID-19, Chandro Tomar nicknamed 'Shooter Dadi' lost her life to the virus at a Meerut hospital due to respiratory complications on April 30. The icon who hailed from Johri village in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district passed away at the age of 89. Several politicians, actors, media personalities, and citizens from across the country had poured in their tributes, lauding the octogenarian's courageous spirit and remembering her as an inspiration to society.

About Chandro Tomar

Chandro Tomar was in her sixties when she picked up the gun for the first time and her journey of becoming a sharpshooter was an accidental one. One day, when she accompanied her granddaughter to a shooting club, she picked up a pistol and shot a bull's eye at first shot. The coach at the academy noticed this and approached Chandro Tomar to join the club.

She faced initial opposition from her husband and her brothers but continued regardless. Ultimately, 'Shooter Dadi' went on to win several national championships and was one of the world's oldest woman sharpshooter. Her niece and granddaughters have followed in her footsteps and won several national and international championships.

Bollywood film Saand Ki Aankh was based on her life as well as that of her sister Prakashi Tomar who fought all odds to challenge patriarchy. She was essayed by Bhumi Pednekar on the silver screen.