Updated F1 Drivers & Constructors Championship Table After Verstappen's Win At Miami GP

The fifth round of the Formula One 2022 season ended with the reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen winning the inaugural Miami Grand Prix for Red Bull Racing. This was the Dutch driver’s third win of the season, as he suffered DNFs in both the races that he didn’t win. The current championship leader Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc started the race from pole position but lost the lead to Verstappen and ended up finishing on P2, followed by his teammate Carlos Sainz.

Sainz didn’t finish the race at Melbourne and Imola, but he did an incredible job by finishing third at Miami. Leclerc finished the race 3.786 seconds behind Verstappen, while Sainz was 8.229 seconds slower than the winner. Meanwhile, Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez finished at P4 and earned 12 valuable drivers championship point.

Mercedes duo, Geroge Russell and Lewis Hamilton finish at P5 and P6

Mercedes’ George Russell finished at P5 after starting the race from P12, while the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton finished at P6 and earned eight points. Hamilton finished outside the points at the Emilia Romagna GP and made a great comeback this weekend. At the same time, Hamilton’s former Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas finished at P7, followed by Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, Williams’ Alex Albon, and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll at P8, P9, and P10 respectively.

Five drivers including Sebastian Vettel suffer DNFs

Alfa Romeo’s Guanyu Zhou was the first driver to suffer a DNF in the early stages of the race and was later joined by Lando Norris. A contact with Alphatauri’s Pierre Gasly led to Norris suffering a DNF, while the four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel crashed with Haas’ Mick Schumacher which led to his DNF. At the same time, Schumacher’s teammate Kevin Magnussen also suffered a DNF, which meant only 15 drivers finished the race. Having said that, here’s a look at the Formula 1 2022 drivers and constructors table standings after the Miami GP.

Updated F1 2022 Drivers' Championship Points Table after the Miami GP

Position Driver Team Points 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 104 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 85 3 Sergio Perez Red Bull 66 4 George Russell Mercedes 59 5 Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari 53 6 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 36 7 Lando Norris McLaren 35 8 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 30 9 Esteban Ocon Alpine 24 10 Kevin Magnussen Haas 15 11 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 11 12 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 10 13 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 6 14 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 4 15 Alexander Albon Williams 3 16 Fernando Alonso Alpine 2 17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 2 18 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo 1 19 Mick Schumacher Haas 0 20 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin 0 21 Nicholas Latifi Williams 0

Updated F1 2022 Constructors' Championship Points Table after the Miami GP

Position Team Wins Points 1 Ferrari 2 157 2 Red Bull 3 151 3 Mercedes 0 95 4 McLaren 0 46 5 Alfa Romeo 0 31 6 Alpine 0 26 7 AlphaTauri 0 16 8 Haas 0 15 9 Aston Martin 0 6 10 Williams 0 3

(Image: AP)