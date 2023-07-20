Urías, Henderson Power Orioles Past Dodgers 8-5 And Into 1st Place In The AL East

Quick links:
Gunner Henderson slides after completing home-run (Image: AP)
Ramón Urías drove in three runs with a pair of doubles and Gunnar Henderson homered and scored three runs as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 on Wednesday and moved into first place in the AL East.
The Orioles (58-37), who at .611 moved into front of the Rays (60-39), who dropped to .606 with a 5-1 loss at Texas. Baltimore is 50-30 following an 8-7 start while the Rays have lost 11 of 14.
Baltimore avoided its first series sweep in 14 months. The Orioles were last swept in a series in May 2022. Los Angeles (55-40) had won eight of nine after taking the first two games of the series.
Danny Coulombe (3-1) allowed one hit in 2 1/3 scoreless innings, while Julio Urías (7-6) gave eight runs, matching his career high.
Yennier Cano worked a scoreless eighth and Félix Bautista pitched a scoreless ninth for his 26th save in 31 chances.
Max Muncy hit his 22nd home run for Los Angeles.
