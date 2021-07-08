US Artist Dedicates Artwork To Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles; Uses 100 Cutouts

American artist Rudy Wellingham posted a reel on Instagram that went viral. The video included 100 photographs of the heavily decorated Olympic gymnast, Simone Biles. The video was a stop-motion effect made using the pictures of Simone Biles performing one of her signature flips. The reel was played almost 1.5 million times and was liked by over fifty thousand people.

Wellingham later explained that it took him a week to create the 18-second video. He removed the background from each of the hundred photographs and created a see-through space on her attire. With this, he could click pictures with different backgrounds that would only cover the area of her attire and the background of the picture would remain white. The video received a tremendous response from not only fans around the world, but from Simone Biles as well.

There were different backgrounds with different meanings like the American flag for national importance or the shot of the Ferris wheel that resembled her flip. Shots of bright flowers or lights created a positive feeling in the video. Rude captioned the video with, "America's finest #simonebiles. 100 frames printed, cut and photographed in camera!"

While talking to USA Today, Wellingham revealed that his wife and his creative partner Reagan Willingham helped in creating the video as the task was too big for one person. He said that his idea was to create a "kaleidoscope of colours" using the backgrounds. He even used golden backgrounds to pay tribute to the iconic Olympic Gold Medalist.

Rudy Willingham is the CEO of RudyCorp Worldwide and has produced similar cut-out arts for other iconic athletes like Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan. But his followers were quick to label his latest work as his "best ever" piece of art. Biles shared the video on her Instagram story and was visibly impressed with the piece of art.