US GP: Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton Feud Heats Up, Drivers Go Full Throttle In Practice

The Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton rivalry has become a treat for the Formula One fans in the ongoing season, with both the drivers battling it out to win the world title. The duo currently occupies the top two spots in the F1 standings with 262 and 256 points, respectively, as the rivalry gets intense with only a few more races left in this season.

As their rivalry on the race track heats up with each passing week, it seems that things could have turned personal to an extent between the two drivers as an irate Max Verstappen expressed his disappointment at his Mercedes counterpart ahead of the 2021 US GP.

US GP: Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton rivalry gets more intense during practice

During the United States Grand Prix practice at Austin, Texas on Friday, Max Verstappen called Lewis Hamilton 'stupid idiot' after the Formula 1 title rivals went wheel-to-wheel before the latter raced away even before the Red Bull driver could overtake him.

"Ha, stupid idiot", Max Verstappen was heard saying on the radio.

"Ignore it, don't worry about it," his race engineer asked the Dutchman to keep his cool. The video was posted by F1 on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Neck and neck in the title battle, and in FP2 😲 #USGP 🇺🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/wXuBD6kecG — Formula 1 (@F1) October 22, 2021

Verstappen ended eighth in the practice session. Lewis Hamilton finished third while McLaren's Lando Norris took the second spot. Max's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez finished the practice session at the top spot.

Current F1 standings

The current F1 standings see Red Bull driver Max Verstappen taking the top spot on the F1 standings with 262 points. Defending Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is second on the F1 standings with 256 points. Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes partner Valterri Bottas is third with 177 points. McLaren's Lando Norris is fourth with 145 points, while Sergio Perez of Red Bull round of the top 5 spots with 135 points.

Image: AP