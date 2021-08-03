US Gymnast Jade Carey Wins Gold In Tokyo Olympic Floor Exercise Final; Hugs Coach 'dad'

United States’ Jade Carey on Monday rebounded from the scary vault final, winning her first-ever gold medal in the women's floor exercise final in Tokyo 2020's Ariake Gymnastics Centre. The 21-year-old from Arizona on Team USA was the sole competitor in gymnastics after Simone Biles withdrew from the event over her mental wellbeing. The former scored 14.366 as she finished a challenging tumbling routine with a smile. She defeated the four-time Olympian Vanessa Ferrari of Italy who also won her first Olympic medal at the Tokyo Games, as she took Silver. Japan's Murakami Mai and ROC's Angelina Melnikova meanwhile shared the bronze medal.

“Carey posted a 14.366 for the win. Ferrari was the silver medallist at 14.200, with Murakami and Melnikova tied at 14.166,” Olympics informed on the official website. “In Sunday's vault final, Carey stutter-stepped down the runway and bailed out of her planned vault. But Monday, Carey launched her tumbling to the rafters, nearly sticking every tumbling pass including a layout double-double and front layout step out to double-double tucked,” it elaborated.

After her awe-inspiring win, Carey instantly embraced her coach who she calls “dad." The US gymnast is one of the few lucky players that gets to bring a family member at the games, her father, who happens to be her coach. Brian Carey is an exception to the Olympics rules, US broadcasters reported, adding that otherwise, Japan bans the international visitors from accompanying the players.

'Simone was helping me let go..' said Team USA gold medallist

"Coming back from a day like yesterday, I'm really proud of myself for being able to put that behind me and finish with probably the best floor routine I've ever done in my life," Carey said in her televised remarks after winning gold.

She added, that her teammates helped her overcome the disappointment of the vault where she was placed eighth. "Simone especially was helping me let it go and move on, she told reporters, adding 'It happened, and you can't do anything about it. She was like, 'Let's go out and kill floor,' and that's what I did.” Women's artistic gymnastics is scheduled for Tuesday wherein Biles will return, competing in the finals with the all-around individual events gold medallist Sunisa Lee.

