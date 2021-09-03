US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic Wins 2nd Game, 5 Games Away From Grand Slam Game

Novak Djokovic on Friday slammed his Dutch rival Tallon Griekspoor in straight sets to win the second round of the US Open 2021. Continuing on his pursuit of yet another Grand Slam, the Serbian is now clear to the third round after winning 6-2 6-3 6-2 against Griekspoor. Djokovic is now one step closer to becoming only the sixth player to complete a clean sweep of the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open.

Djokovic inches closer to US Open 2021 title with 2nd win

Having already pocketed the first three Grand Slam tournaments of the year, Novak Djokovic is gunning to complete Grand Slam by lifting US Open 2021 tennis. The Serbian is now only five games away from the Grand Slam game. Djokovic put forth a dominant performance to beat 121st-ranked Griekspoor to advance in the tournament.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion had shown signs of rustiness in his opening win over Danish teenager Holger Rune, which he seems to have put away in this performance at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic, 34, lead all sets to finally finish the match with straight-sets with 6-2 6-3 6-2 and advance. With the game Griekspoor once again lowered his record against Djokovic, having lost 17 of their 19 meetings and not beating the Serb since their US Open semi-final seven years ago. Djokovic will now play the third-round with Japan's Kei Nishikori, who beat American Mackenzie McDonald by 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 2-6 6-3. Nishikori, the runner-up in 2014, extended his remarkable winning record in deciding fifth sets to 27-7 with the win and is expected to put forth a tough fight for the Serbian.

With the early withdrawal of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal from the tournament, Djokovic is now clear to win the title. Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev, who is a big name expected to challenge the Serb for the title path also advanced with a rapid win over Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Zverev set a record by winning the match as it turned out to become the quickest completed men's singles match of the tournament. The German finished the game in just one hour and 14 minutes to win 6-1 6-0 6-3 to qualify for the third round.

Novak Djokovic's past US Open performances

Djokovic is looking to lift the fourth US Open title of his career. The Serbian ace won the Grand Slam in 2011, 2015, and 2018. He has also been a five-time runner-up at the US Open. Winning the US Open 2021 will help him equal the likes of Robert Wrenn, John McEnroe, and Rafael Nadal in winning four US Open honours. Djokovic has earlier had the opportunity to win all four titles having won three Grand Slams which he had to give up after his loss to Stan Wawrinka at the French Open.

IMAGE: AP