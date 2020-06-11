US Soccer Federation Repeals Ban On Kneeling During National Anthem, Issues Apology

The United States Soccer Federation on June 10 voted to repeal the policy that required players to stand during the national anthem. The policy was introduced in 2016 after women's football star Megan Rapinoe kneeled in solidarity with former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, who by kneeling during the national anthem was protesting police brutality, and the systematic oppression of Black people and people of color in the United States. The latest move by the US Soccer Federation came amidst the ongoing protests in America over the brutal killing of an unarmed African-American man Gorge Floyd.

"We have not done enough to listen – especially to our players – to understand and acknowledge the very real and meaningful experiences of Black and other minority communities in our country. We apologize to our players – especially our Black players – staff, fans, and all who support eradicating racism. Sports are a powerful platform for good, and we have not used our platform as effectively as we should have. We can do more on these specific issues and we will. We are committed to this change effort, and we will be implementing supporting actions in the near future," US Soccer Federation said in a statement released on its website.

Massive protests in US over Floyd's death

The United States is currently rattled by protests that erupted across the country over the killing of George Floyd by a Caucasian police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Derek choked Floyd to death by pinning him on the ground with his knee on the back of his neck. Several states imposed a curfew and called in the National Guard to take control of the situation after looting and destruction of properties started. As per reports, the protesters are demanding reforms in police, criminal justice, and government both at national and local levels.

