US Soccer Star Alex Morgan Voices Support For Afghan Athletes Amid Country's Turmoil

The situation in Afghanistan is tense, especially after the Taliban besieged the country's capital and deposed Ashraf Ghani's democratically elected government. Earlier, Afghanistan’s female footballers had made tearful calls to Khalida Popal, former Afghanistan national women's team captain and founder & director of Girl Power Organisation, seeking help to escape the Taliban. Khalida Popal had helped the football players to establish a women's national team, who now again feel deprived of all the basic rights. US football star Alex Morgan came out in support of the Afghanistan athletes by taking to her Twitter.

Morgan posted an image of the Afghanistan flag colours and within the image was written "Save Afghan Athletes".

Global players' union FIFPRO has been in discussion with several Governments to ensure the safe evacuation of players, with the route to Australia developing about four days ago. The organisation worked with former team coaches Kelly Lindsey, Haley Carter, and Popal to secure player visas, and is continuing efforts to bring others to safety.

No change for male athletes in Afghanistan as domestic cricket league to carry on

With the Taliban taking over Afghanistan leading to unrest and turmoil in the country, the upcoming Shpageeza Cricket League's domestic T20 tournament, was under a cloud. However, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on August 19 posted about the league expanding from 6 teams to 8 teams and it seems as though it is expected to carry on as scheduled. On ACB's official website, the statement says that the league is scheduled to start on September 10 and end on September 25.

Part of the statement reads: "The eighth edition of Shpageeza Cricket League is scheduled to be commenced from September 10th at Kabul Cricket Stadium and will conclude on 25th of the same month."

The ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari stated on August 16 that the Taliban 'love' and 'support' cricket and that the sport will not suffer in the nation as a result of the recent takeover. The Taliban reclaimed control of Afghanistan on Sunday with the capturing of Kabul, declaring victory after a months-long battle against government forces to fill the power vacuum left by the departure of US-led NATO troops. Shinwari, while speaking to Indian news agency PTI, said the Taliban had supported cricket since the beginning of the sport in Afghanistan and that they never 'interfered' in the board's activities.

Afghanistan crisis

A campaign was launched to evacuate the country's female athletes. It was reported by Carter that over 75 Afghan female athletes were evacuated from Kabul. The months-long battle between the Taliban and the government forces had started after former US President Donald Trump declared his decision to withdraw American soldiers from the war-torn country. The situation worsened when the newly-elected US President Joe Biden, who was widely expected to overturn Trump's order, stunned everyone by sticking with his predecessor's decision to remove troops from Afghanistan. As the American troops were exiting Afghanistan, the Taliban emerged victorious by taking over the majority of the country's provincial capitals, thus re-establishing its rule in the country after 20 years.

(Image Credits: AP)