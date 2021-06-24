US Sprinter Hugs Grandma After Qualifying For Tokyo Olympics, Michelle Obama Feels 'proud'

In a heartfelt moment, America's fastest woman Sha'Carri Richardson who qualified with a 10.86 second time for the Tokyo Olympics ran to embrace her grandmother. The 21-year-old track star, who qualified for the Olympics 2021 that kicks off in July had all eyes fixated on her as she hugged her teary-eyed family member, making the special moment a head-turner in the spectators' ring. Richardson on June 19 set a new record after she secured her spot on the US team. She motivated the audience with her show-stopping performance, which was also shared by the former US first lady Michelle Obama who called the trial "something to behold." Michelle admired Richardson's "grace and grit", calling it "even more special" than her mind-boggling performance in the race.

If you haven’t seen it yet, @itskerrii’s race at the Olympic Trials is something to behold—but her grace and grit in this interview might be even more special. We are all so proud of you, Sha’Carri! Can't wait to see what you do in Tokyo! 👏🏾pic.twitter.com/QPbAQLzF7d — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 22, 2021

After falling in her grandmother's arm, an awe-inspiring moment captured by the leading television networks, Richardson told NBC Sports that without her grandmother, "there would be no Sha’Carri Richardson." The soon-to-be Olympian's statement empowered women worldwide, as she made her country proud. She broke Jamaica's Usain Bolt's record of 9.63 the second time. Ahead of this important qualifier, Richardson had lost her biological mother but she told the reporter that "she's still here," still choosing to pursue her dreams and making the family that she has still left "proud."

'Family is everything..' says America's fastest runner

The 21-year-old whose mother passed away last week said that family is everything for her, until the day that she's done. Although she did not give more details. Richardson also downplayed her elaborate struggles to be where she was, saying that when she performs it's all that matters and that the audience would see her concentrating with a "poker face."

Furthermore, she credited her coach for honing her skills despite what she went through "on a day-to-day basis.” Richardson reached a new milestone overcoming the obstacles as she clinched the Olympic berth for a 100-meter performance. The American sprinter was seen grabbing her grandmother to share her joy for earning the spot on the US Track & Field contingent for Tokyo, 2021. The first Olympic trials were held this week at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon and Richardson beat the second-place finisher, Javianne Oliver, by 0.13 seconds.