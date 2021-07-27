US Surfer Carissa Moore Scripts History With Gold Medal At Tokyo Olympics

Carissa Moore, an American athlete, made history on Tuesday by becoming the first woman to win an Olympic gold medal in the surfing shortboard event. The sport was added to the Olympics earlier this year, and Moore's match-winning performance in the final made her the first woman to win Olympic gold in surfing. Moore fought against South Africa’s Bianca Buitendag in the final at Tsurigasaki beach, where she maintained her early lead to win the gold after scoring 14.93 against her opponent's 8.46.

Moore, who was born and brought up in the US state of Hawaii, is currently the world No. 1 ranked surfer with four World Surf League titles under her belt. Moore scored 7.33 in her second wave and then backed it up by scoring 7.60 in the subsequent wave. On the other hand, Bianca Buitendag could manage a total score of just 8.46 against Moore's 14.93, which ensured the historic gold for the American surfer.

Earlier in the day, Japan's Tsuzuki Amuro defeated Moore's American teammate Caroline Marks to win the bronze medal in the shortboard event. Meanwhile, Brazilian star Italo Ferreira beat Japan's Kanoa Igarashi to win the first-ever Olympic gold medal in surfing in the men's category. Australian surfer Owen Wright took home the bronze medal after defeating Gabriel Medina of Brazil.

Surfing rules

The first edition of surfing at the Olympics featured 40 athletes competing in both men's and women's competitions. While Brazilian athletes were favorites to win gold in the men's category, Carissa Moore of the United States entered the marquee event as the clear favorite in the women's category due to her previous achievements.

Surfers compete in heats of 30 minutes, depending on the wave, wind, and ocean current conditions. Each of the five judges who are watching the competitors is allowed to rate a surfer on a scale of 0.1 to 10.0. After excluding the lowest and highest scores from each wave, the score for each wave is averaged. Each participating country was allowed to send two surfers for the men's and women's competitions respectively.

Image: ISAsurfing/Twitter

