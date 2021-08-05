USA Baseball Vs South Korea Live Streaming: How To Watch Olympics Baseball Semi-Final LIVE

The United States Olympic baseball team are set to take on the South Korea team in the Olympics baseball semi-finals with the winner punching their ticket to the Tokyo Olympics 2020 final for a shot at a gold medal. The winner of this match is set to take on Japan in the final, while the loser will take on the Dominican Republic in the bronze medal game. Both the teams have lost to Japan in their earlier matches and the winner of this match will be looking for redemption in the final. Here's a look at USA baseball game live streaming, How to watch USA vs South Korea live streaming

Olympics baseball semi finals: How to watch USA vs South Korea live streaming and USA baseball game live streaming details

Fans in USA will be able to watch the United States Olympic baseball team play against Korea live on NBC Universal at 6:00 AM ET. Fans in South Korea can watch their team live at Tokyo Olympics 2020 on KBS MBC Naver SBS at 10:00 AM GMT

USA vs South Korea Olympics baseball semi finals preview

Team USA is only one win away form reaching their first Olympic baseball final since Sydney 2000 when they won the gold medal. USA topped their preliminary Group B after cruising to an 8-1 victory over Israel and then defeating their semi-final opponents South Korea by four runs to two. The US after winning their group faced Japan and looked sure to stroll into the semi-finals before Japan stunned them with a spectacular comeback turning a 6-3 deficit into a 7-6 win in the 10th inning.

After losing to Japan, Team USA had to win a game in the loser’s bracket to reach the semifinals. In that game against the Dominican Republic, Triston Casas and Tyler Austin each hit home runs to secure a 3-1 victory. The South Koreans beat Israel and Dominican Republic before losing to Japan in their first semi-final. This competition has been a long time coming as baseball has not been on an Olympic program since Beijing 2008 where the United States finished with a bronze medal.

Image: WBSC/ Twitter