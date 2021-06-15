USA Olympic Contender Shelby Houlihan BANNED After Claiming To Have Eaten A Burrito

Long-distance runner Shelby Houlihan from the USA has been subsequently banned from the sport for 4 years after she tested positive for nandrolone, which is an anabolic steroid. Houlihan posted a long note on Instagram where she was putting out her side of the story. In the post, the athlete from USA said that she tested positive for the use of Nandrolone because of the Pork Burritos she had consumed 10 hours before the drug test.

In her post, Houlihan has stated that, "I have since learned that it has long been understood that eating pork can lead to a false positive for nandrolone since certain types of pigs produce it naturally in high amounts." Houlihan is a national champion in the 1,500 and 5,000-meter runs and was a contender in these races at the Tokyo Olympics.

US Olympic contender banned: Shelby Houlihan burrito claim shocks fans

Houlihan was initially banned by the Athletics Integrity Unit after her reports came positive, but she decided to appeal against the decision in the Court of Arbitration for Sport, only to get her appeal denied. Houlihan's post explains clearly that she had no knowledge about the substance and that the only possibility of a positive result is because of the pork burrito she consumed from an authentic Mexican food truck. Houlihan, in her post, also stated that " Although my levels were inconsistent with those of subjects in studies who were tested 10 hours after eating this source and WADA [doping agency] technical guidelines require the lab to consider it when analyzing nandrolone, the lab never accounted for this possibility."

AIU's stand on Shelby Houlihan banned decision

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has upheld the AIU’s charge and banned Shelby Houlihan of the USA for 4 years, starting 14 Jan 2021, for the Presence of a Nandrolone metabolite, a violation of @WorldAthletics Anti-Doping Rules.

Brett Clothier, the head of the AIU has come out and said that Houlihan's case was looked on by an independent panel. AIU is an independent body that combats doping in sports and their stand on the Houlihan case is clear as they upheld the decision to ban the athlete which will means that Shelby is out for the Tokyo and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Shelby Houlihan banned: Athlete's career so far

The 28-year-old Iowa resident broke the US record for the 1500 metre race in the 2019 World Outdoor Championships where she completed the race in 3:54:99 helping her finish at the 4th place. She also broke the national record for 5000 metres after she completed the race in 14:23:92, just ahead of US teammate Karissa Schweizer. While expressing her disappointment on the ban, the athlete said, "I feel completely devastated, lost, broken, angry, confused and betrayed by the very sport that I've loved and poured myself into, just to see how good I was."

