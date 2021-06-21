Usain Bolt Announces Birth Of Twins On Father's Day; Check Out Their Clever Names

Olympic legend Usain Bolt took his fans by surprise after he announced the birth of his twins on Father's Day. Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old sprinter shared images of his twin sons with a lightning bolt emoji next to their names. The family picture also featured his partner Kasi Bennett and his one-year-old daughter Olympia Lightning.

Usain Bolt twins

While Usain Bolt had kept fans updated about the birth of his daughter Olympia Lightning, the arrival of his twin sons came as a surprise. The sprinter has decided to name his boys-- Saint Leo Bolt and Thunder Bolt, another play on his nickname 'Lightning Bolt' given to him by fans for his prowess on the track.

Usain Bolt children

Apart from the Usain Bolt twins, his family portrait also features his daughter Olympia Lightning who was born in May 2020. Her name was also seen as a clever spin to Bolt's popular title. The sprinter had won hearts after he welcomed his daughter into the world by penning a beautiful post on his Instagram account. Even before her birth, Bolt had kept followers updated on Bennett's pregnancy on his social media. Which is why fans are wondering why the birth of his twins- Saint Leo Bolt and Thunder Bolt was kept hush-hush.

Usain Bolt records

Regarded as one of the world's most legendary sprinters of all times, Usain Bolt holds the world records for the fastest sprint for both the 100-meter (9.58s) and 200 meters (19.19s). He is the only sprinter to win the Olympic 100m and 200m titles at three consecutive Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016) and boasts of two Olympic gold medals for the 4 × 100m relay.

Apart from winning eight Olympic gold medals, the Jamaican sprinter is also an 11-time world champion and the most successful athlete at the World Championships and has received numerous awards, including the IAAF World Athlete of the Year (twice), Track & Field of the Year, and Laureus Sportsman of the Year (four times). Usain Bolt's career came to a sudden end in 2017 when he announced his retirement after suffering a hamstring injury during a 4 × 100m relay at the World Athletics Championship.