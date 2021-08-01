Usain Bolt Celebrates As Jamaica Dominates Track Going 1-2-3 In Women’s 100m; WATCH

Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt was on the seventh heaven after Jamaica clinched gold in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. No, it was the multiple-time Olympic champion who did the unthinkable yet again at the quadrennial event since he is retired nor was it his countryman Yohan Blake but, it's the women's team who made the country proud.

Tokyo Olympics: Usain Bolt celebrates as Jamaica dominates in women's 100m dash

Usain Bolt gave a shout-out to the Jamaican athletes after they showcased outstanding performance in the women's 100m clash to finish at the top of the podium and thereby, winning the biggest prize of the prestigious tournament.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Usain Bolt had posted a video of him partying with some people (supposedly his friends) to celebrate Jamaica's famous win on Saturday.

Usain Bolt captioned the video as 'It’s A Party here in Jamaica after the brilliant 123 of our girls'.

It’s A Party here in Jamaica 🇯🇲 after the brilliant 123 of our girls 🌊🏄🏿‍♂️🔥🗼#itsaparty 🎉🎊✨



Women's 100m final

While the men's 100m race ended in sheer disappointment for Jamaica, the women's 100m race on the other hand ended in jubilation. Elaine Thompson-Herah on Saturday broke the Olympics record with a 10.61s sprint at the Tokyo games to defend her women's 100m title. She was followed by Jamaica's duo of Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce and Shericka Jackson to ensure that the Caribbean country wins all the medals in the event.

Meanwhile, Jamaica's Yohan Blake was surprisingly beaten by Australia's Rohan Browning in the 100m heat on Saturday. Blake might be the second-fastest man in history but Browning's personal best of 10.01s on the day ensured he would grab all the headlines, much to the Jamaican's surprise.

In fact, Yohan Blake was considered to be one of the top contenders for the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics following the retirement of three-time gold medalist Usain Bolt. The Jamaican secured a gold medal in the relay in 2012 alongside countryman Bolt and also posted a personal best of 9.69s in the same year.

Usain Bolt's legacy

Usain Bolt is widely considered to be the greatest sprinter of all time. He is a world record holder in the 100 metres, 200 metres and 4 × 100 metres relay.

An eight-time Olympic gold medallist, Bolt is the only sprinter to win Olympic 100 m and 200 m titles at three consecutive Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016). He also won two 4 × 100 relay gold medals. He gained worldwide fame for his double sprint victory in world record times at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, which made him the first person to hold both records since fully automatic time became mandatory.

Bolt improved upon his second 100 m world record of 9.69 with 9.58 seconds in 2009, the biggest improvement since the start of electronic timing. He has twice broken the 200 metres world record, setting 19.30 in 2008 and 19.19 in 2009. He has helped Jamaica to three 4 × 100 metres relay world records, with the current record being 36.84 seconds set in 2012.