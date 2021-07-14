Usain Bolt Makes Comeback In Career-first 800m Race In Jamaica As Part Of Exhibition

The world’s fastest man, Usain Bolt, came out of retirement for one day only on Tuesday to race the 800m at his home track in Jamaica. This was his first time running distance but instead of racing another athlete, he was going up against a CarMax customer who was getting an instant online offer for a vehicle on her phone while Bolt ran around the track. It was CarMax who came out victorious, beating Bolt by about three seconds.

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist clocked in at an unofficial time of 2 minutes and 40 seconds in what was a relaxed and fun exhibition-style atmosphere.

Fans however did have high expectations going into the race, but they did not get the result they hoped for as Bolt maintained his easy, not-so-fast pace for the entire race. While the race had a light-hearted feel, Bolt broke a full sweat, saying his lungs felt like they were on "fire" after the race. "In my mind, I thought it would be easier. It's not," Bolt was quoted by Olympics.com. "Hats off to the 800m runner. But for me, I enjoy a challenge," Bolt said after the exhibition race.

"I did a lot of cardio" to get ready, Bolt added. "I think I needed to do a little bit more."

When he was asked if this was the start of a comeback the Jamaican sprinter was quick to respond saying "No, no this is a one-time thing."

The 800m men's world record is a full minute faster than Bolt's performance at 1:40.91 set by David Rudisha in 2012.

Usain Bolt's legacy

Bolt is widely considered to be the greatest sprinter of all time. He is a world record holder in the 100 metres, 200 metres and 4 × 100 metres relay.

An eight-time Olympic gold medallist, Bolt is the only sprinter to win Olympic 100 m and 200 m titles at three consecutive Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016). He also won two 4 × 100 relay gold medals. He gained worldwide fame for his double sprint victory in world record times at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, which made him the first person to hold both records since fully automatic time became mandatory.

Bolt improved upon his second 100 m world record of 9.69 with 9.58 seconds in 2009, the biggest improvement since the start of electronic timing. He has twice broken the 200 metres world record, setting 19.30 in 2008 and 19.19 in 2009. He has helped Jamaica to three 4 × 100 metres relay world records, with the current record being 36.84 seconds set in 2012.

(Image Credits: @usainbolt Twitter)