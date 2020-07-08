Usain Bolt Net Worth: How Much Is The World-record Holder 'Lightning Bolt' Valued At?

Former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt introduced his baby daughter to the world for the first time with an Instagram post on Tuesday. Usain Bolt's girlfriend Kasi Bennett gave birth to the baby girl in May and the world record holder shared a series of her pictures with Usain Bolt's daughter on her birthday. Here's a look at the Usain Bolt girlfriend, Usain Bolt daughter and the Usain Bolt net worth details.

Usain Bolt daughter: Olympic medalist reveals Usain Bolt baby name on Usain Bolt girlfriend birthday

Usain Bolt gave his daughter a name worthy of carrying his legacy. The Usain Bolt baby name is Olympia Lightning Bolt and the former sprinter made it public on Instagram on Tuesday. The world record holder posted Usain bolt girlfriend picture along with their daughter wishing her on her birthday as they start a new chapter together. In the pictures, Olympia wears a pink dress and matching tulle headband while Kasi Bennett sports a golden gown. Bolt, in a heartfelt message to Bennett, wrote that he wants nothing but happiness for her and will continue to do his best to keep a smile on her face.

Usain Bolt net worth: How much is Usain Bolt worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Usain Bolt net worth figure can be estimated to be around a staggering $90 million. The Usain Bolt net worth did not suffer despite his retirement in 2017, with the sprinter being 45th on Forbes list of highest-paid athletes in 2018. Much of the Usain Bolt net worth can be attributed to his income from his stellar record on the track, where he holds the record for the fastest 100m sprint.

Usain Bolt has endorsement deals with brands like Gatorade, Nissan, Visa, Hublot, Virgin Media, and Puma. According to Forbes, Bolt earns $30 million in endorsements and his deal with PUMA makes him gain more than $10 million annually.

The 33-year-old owns a very impressive car collection which includes a number of Ferraris including an F430, 458, and a California. Bolt also owns a BMW M3 and has a highly customized Jeep Wrangler, an Audi SUV, several Nissan GT-Rs, and a Chevy Camaro. The Olympic Gold medallist is a co-founder in a Miami-based electric vehicle company called Bolt Mobility which operates 5,000 scooters in several US cities and Paris, France. In March 2020, the company raised $30 million in venture capital funding.

(Image Courtesy: Usain Bolt Instagram)