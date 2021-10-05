Usain Bolt Posts Hilarious Tweet Trolling WhatsApp, Instagram After Massive Global Outage

Sprinting legend Usain Bolt on Monday posted a hilarious message on his social media handle trolling Facebook’s platforms-- Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp after all three social networking platform faced issues. The users of all three social networking platforms received error messages for the most part of the day which turned out to be one of the longest outages in the history of the firm.

Usain Bolt in his tweet posted a picture of him running ahead of his competitior. In the image, the former Olympic champion took a jibe at Whatsapp and Instagram by labelling himself as Twitter, while for the other athletes running behind him he labelled them as Facebook and Instagram.

Who did this 🤷🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YVbC3zb0Io — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) October 4, 2021

Why was Whatsapp down today?

The disruption in the Facebook website, as well as WhatsApp, was first noted at around 9 PM, (IST), as the page for the social media site could not load for users globally. Users flooded in the complaints about the outage on micro-blogging site Twitter and tagged Facebook. Cloudflare senior vice president Dane Knecht reasoned a technical glitch in its border gateway protocol routes known as the BGP responsible to deliver internet traffic. After almost a six-hour outage due to DNS routing problems, Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp were back online for some users. Facebook platforms experienced a lengthy outage that disrupted the Instagram, Whatsapp, Messenger, and Oculus VR services late on Monday night.

According to reports, the Facebook site suggested a 'Domain Name System' (DNS) error on its main page as the cause of the disruption. Cloudflare senior vice president Dane Knecht stated that the social media giant had encountered a 'technical glitch' in its border gateway protocol routes, also known as the 'BGP'. Such routes are part of the internet's Domain Name System, a key structure that determines where internet traffic needs to go. DNS translates an address like "facebook.com" to an IP address like 123.45.67.890. If Facebook's DNS records disappeared, apps and web addresses would be unable to locate it, AP decoded.

With Instagram, Facebook, Whatsapp, and Messenger hit by more than 3 hours of lasting outages on Monday night and no recovery of services in sight up until midnight, October 5, netizens took to Twitter to share their woes and bombard the platform with a slew of hilarious memes.