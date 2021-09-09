Usain Bolt Reveals His Comeback For Tokyo Games Post-retirement Was Declined By Coach

Usain Bolt has cemented his legacy in track and field through various records and the number of medals won in his career. Recently the Jamaican sprinter, in an interview, had made a desire to make a comeback at the Tokyo Olympic games before the advice from his coach persuaded him to stick to his decision of retirement. The 35-year-od had ended his glittering track and field career in 2017.

In an interview with BBC radio, Usain Bolt even thought that it is "too late" to make a comeback on track, however, was willing to make a comeback only for the Olympics. He said, "It's too late. If I was going to come back it would have been to be for this Olympics. When I told my coach I was going to retire he sat me down and said 'when you retire that's it. I'm not doing any comeback tours, nothing. So make sure you are ready to retire'."

He further said, "I remember I went to him in 2019 and said 'what do you think about coming back for the Olympics?' And he looked at me and said 'don't even start.' So if it's not my coach, I'm not going to do it, because I believe in him and if he says no, it's no - but I've got that itch though."

Usain Bolt Olympic medals

Speaking about Usain Bolt's Olympic medals, the Jamaican sprinter is the only sprinter to win the Olympic 100m and 200m titles at three consecutive Olympic Games (2008, 2012 and 2016). He also won two 4x100 relay gold medals and gained worldwide fame for his double sprint victory in world record times at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, which made him the first person to hold both records since fully automatic time became mandatory.

Bolt improved upon his second 100m world record of 9.69 with 9.58 seconds in 2009, the biggest improvement since the start of electronic timing. He has twice broken the 200 metres world record, setting 19.30 in 2008 and 19.19 in 2009. Bolt has helped Jamaica set three 4X100 metres relay world records, with the current record being 36.84 seconds set in 2012.

All you need to know about Usain Bolt music album

After breaking records on track Usain Bolt recently stepped into the world of music with his latest album 'Country Yutes'. Usain Bolt music album Country Yutes was released by the legendary athlete's record label, A-Team Lifestyle on September 5. The album is a collection of dancehall and reggae music. Bolt is the producer, rapper, co-writer and as his publicist said the 'vibes curator' of the album. The album is already No 1 on the iTunes reggae chart. Nugent Walker Jr, NJ for short, his long-time friend and manager, takes lead vocals on most of the album.

This is not Bolt's first music album. He had released his first project as a producer, Usain Bolt presents Olympe Rosé riddim, in 2019. Bolt was asked what his ambitions as a musician were to which he responded saying that they were of being the best, adding that he wants to win a Grammy.

