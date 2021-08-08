Usain Bolt Sends Special Message To Neeraj Chopra On His Olympic Gold; Here's What He Said

India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra is the toast of the country following the exploits in his maiden Olympics on Saturday. Chopra clinched a gold medal in the Javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics 2020 to become only the second man after Abhinav Bindra to achieve the feat. He became the youngest Indian to win the Olympic gold, the first in track-and-field to do so and the only one to do it in his debut games.

Usain Bolt congratulates Neeraj Chopra

As India celebrated Neeraj Chopra's Olympic win, legendary sprinter Usain Bolt took to Neeraj Chopra's Instagram account to congratulate the Indian athlete for his achievement. The eight-time Olympic gold medallist used two greeting emojis and two high five emojis on the post-dated July 26, the day Neeraj Chopra headed to Tokyo, to honour his achievement.

With Chopra's gold medal, India signed off the Tokyo Olympics 2020 with seven medals in all, including two silver and four bronze, the last of which was delivered by superstar wrestler Bajrang Punia. It was also the first time that India picked up medals across so many varied disciplines. There were weightlifting and wrestling silver medals through Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Dahiya respectively. And the four bronze medals came from badminton star P V Sindhu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, Punia and the men's hockey team, which finished on the podium for the first time in 41 years.

Recap of Neeraj Chopra's gold medal effort in Javelin throw

Chopra’s throw of 87.58 meters in his second attempt was enough for him to win the javelin title at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. India has previously won only two silver medals in the Olympic track and field by Norman Pritchard in the 200m and the 200m hurdles at the 1900 Paris Games. Two Czechs, Jakub Vadlejch with a throw of 86.67m and Vitezslav Vesely with a throw of 85.44m won silver and bronze respectively.

Meanwhile, Johannes Vetter who was widely regarded as the pre-tournament favourite finished at 9th position and did not make it to the final round of the throws. Chopra made an impressive throw of 87.03m, leading the charts at the end of the first attempt. However, he bettered his performance with the second throw of 87.58m, which was enough to put him on the top and earn himself an Olympics gold.