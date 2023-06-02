UWW Ranking Series tournament: Sonam, Nisha suffer first round defeats in Bishkek

Young Indian wrestler Sonam Malik, who is returning from an elbow injury, and Nisha Dahiya suffered first-round defeats while Priya lost her quarterfinal bout at the UWW Ranking Series tournament, here on Friday.

Sonam, the silver medallist at the 2022 junior world championship, lost 3-5 to China's Jia Long in the qualification round.

The Asian championship silver medallist Nisha had a disappointing result in the 68kg competition as she lost by technical superiority to Uzbekistan's Firuza Esenbaeva.

The Uzbeki later lost her quarterfinal to Turkey's Nesir Bas, thus closing the repechage door on Nisha.

In the 76kg, Priya began with a 6-0 win over Ukraine's Anastasiia Osniach but lost the quarterfinal 1-10 to China's Qiandegenchagan.

Both Sonam and Priya can get repechage rounds if the wrestlers they have lost to, reach the final.

Meanwhile, India went unrepresented in the 57kg in which Anshu Malik was supposed to participate.