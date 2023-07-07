Reds Beat Nationals 5-4 For 20th Win In 24 Games Heading Into Series At Milwaukee

Nick Senzel made a leaping catch to save a run in the ninth inning, then hit a two-run homer leading off the 10th to lift the Cincinnati Reds over the Washington Nationals 5-4 Thursday for their 20th win in 24 games.

Cincinnati (49-39) stretched its winning streak to five and maintained a two-game lead over the second-place Brewers in the NL Central heading into a weekend series at Milwaukee.

Senzel preserved a 3-3 tie when he made the leaping catch on CJ Abrams with a runner on second, then hit a leadoff two-run homer in the 10th off Hunter Harvey (3-4). Tony Santillan (1-0) got the win and Alexis Díaz earned his 25th save after allowing Lane Thomas’ RBI single.