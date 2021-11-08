Valtteri Bottas Blames McLaren Driver After Spinning In Mexican GP; 'really Ruined My Day'

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas started Sunday’s Formula One Mexican Grand Prix 2021 on pole after finishing Saturday’s qualifying session as the fastest car on the grid. However, as the race began on Sunday, the F1 gods had some other plans for the pole sitter as he made contact with McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo on Turn 1, which resulted in a spin from the Mercedes. Bottas then struggled to gain places during the whole race and finished P15 behind Ricciardo who finished P12 with a damaged car.

While speaking about the Turn 1 incident with Ricciardo, as reported by GP Fans, Bottas said, “He really ruined my day but I am sure he didn't do the hit on purpose. It compromised his race as well but it was not ideal”. He further added that after spinning in Turn 1, Mercedes had to really compromise and had to take the best chance they had by choosing to stop twice.

Valtteri Bottas clinched the fastest lap of the race

During the Mexican GP, it was almost impossible for drivers on the grid to overtake other cars because of the thin air at altitude placing which added strain on the brake and on cooling the engine. Bottas also explained that following cars with overheated engines and brakes was more difficult than they thought during the race. Bottas finished P15 in the race but managed to score 1 point by clinching the fastest lap of the race.

Home hero at the Mexican GP Sergio Perez finished at P3

The race ended with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen earning another victory in the season, which took him 19 points ahead of his F1 2021 Drivers Championship rival and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton finished the race at P2 after defending his position from the home hero Sergio Perez of Red Bull, who finished P3. Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly finished at a comfortable P4, followed by the Ferarri duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at P5 and P6 respectively. Meanwhile, the four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel found himself on the points after his Aston Martin finished at P7 ahead of Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen in P8. At the same time, Fernando Alonso on his Alpine and Lando Norris on his McLaren finished P9 and P10 respectively.

Max Verstappen picked his ninth win of the Formula One 2021 season

In the F1 Drivers Championship 2021 standings, Verstappen took his lead further with a total of 312.5 points after picking his ninth win of the season. Hamilton follows Verstappen with 293.5 points, having won five races this season, while despite not finishing in the points, Bottas sits at third place with 185 points to his name. The home hero in the Mexican GP, Sergio Perez is fourth in the standings after picking up his fifth podium finish of the season with 165 points.

Image: @f1/@mercedesamgf1