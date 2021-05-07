Valtteri Bottas Takes Major Dig At Rivals Red Bull After Russell Replacement Rumours

Ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, Valtteri Bottas has dismissed speculative reports that Mercedes F1 are planning on replacing him with George Russell mid-season. Since the Mercedes F1 driver already trails teammate Lewis Hamilton by 37 points after just three races, the pressure is mounting on him to deliver results. While dismissing the rumours, the Finnish driver also took a major dig at championship rivals Red Bull Racing.

Mercedes F1 driver Valtteri Bottas takes major dig at Red Bull Racing

Valtteri Bottas immediately dismissed the rumours of there being a possibility that he is replaced at Mercedes mid-season and said that he is not worried. The Mercedes F1 driver said, "No, because I know I’m not going to be replaced in the middle of the season; as a team we don’t do that. I have a contract for this year, and I think there’s only one team that does that kind of things in F1 and we are not that."

Bottas was obviously referring to Red Bull Racing who have swapped drivers twice midseason in the last six years. Red Bull Racing demoted Daniil Kvyat to Toro Rosso in 2016, swapping him with Max Verstappen. Three years later, they swapped Pierre Gasly with Alexander Albon.

F1 standings: Lewis Hamilton leads with Mercedes F1 teammate Valtteri Bottas languishing in fourth

As a result of two excellent victories in Bahrain and Portugal, seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton (69) leads the F1 standings by eight points from Max Verstappen (61). McLaren's Lando Norris remains in third place with 37 points after finishing fifth for the second time this season at the Portuguese GP.

However, the biggest surprise was Valtteri Bottas's position. Although the Finnish driver is in fourth place in the F1 standings with 32 points, he is already way behind teammate Hamilton and Red Bull's Verstappen. It is due to such underwhelming performances that rumours of a Mercedes F1 exit have become rampant for Bottas.