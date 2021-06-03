Valtteri Bottas Trolled After Mercedes Racer Stuck At Airport Ahead Of Azerbaijan GP

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 weekend is about to begin in less than 24 hours but it seems that Valtteri Bottas has not arrived in Baku yet. The Mercedes F1 team racer is undoubtedly one of the unluckiest drivers on the grid and it seems his luck may have gotten from bad to worse. So what happened to Valtteri Bottas, and here are the details of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice session time.

While giving his Thursday Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 press conference, Valtteri Bottas revealed that he had been stuck at the Finland airport for five and a half hours because of travel disruption. It is believed that the Finnish racer is due to arrive later today according to Autosport. This is the second race running in which Bottas has suffered a misfortune.

At the Monaco Grand Prix two weeks ago, Bottas suffered the longest pit stop in F1 history as the Mercedes F1 team were unable to change the tyres. It is believed that it took the team 43 hours to resolve the issue. Considering most F1 pit stops take less than 2.5 seconds, this one took insanely long. As a result, Bottas was forced to retire from the race and scored no points for the team.

Even though Valtteri Bottas was no way at fault for being stuck at the Finland airport, F1 fans could not help but troll the Mercedes F1 team driver for his poor luck. Amar Mahajan perhaps trolled Bottas in the most hilarious fashion as he showed a picture of Bottas running to Baku after his flight had been delayed.

@ValtteriBottas running towards Baku as plane's tyre is punctured and requires 43 hours to replace pic.twitter.com/DiYcdUXzrB — Amar Mahajan (@AmarMah40087829) June 3, 2021

Derrick Mugabi trolled Bottas by giving the DNF acronym a new full form. DNF usually stands for 'Did not Finish,' but it now seems to stand for:

DNF now stands for Did Not Fly — Derrick Mugabi (@mugabi678) June 3, 2021

Meanwhile, RB Sanchez seemed to reiterate Bottas' misfortune from the Monaco Grand Prix weekend as he wrote:

The plane's tires won't come off for replacement — RB Sanchez (@rb_sanchez) June 3, 2021

Similarly, Tuggy wrote:

At least this time he'll not have to wait 43h for a new plane 🤓🙈 — 🐸🎧Tuggy🎧🐸 (@migueltuggy) June 3, 2021

Meanwhile, another fan wrote that Williams' driver George Russell may have a "new girlfriend" working at the airport who is seemingly increasing Russell's chances to replace Bottas at Mercedes. Bottas has increasingly been scrutinised at the Mercedes F1 team this season and there were also rumours that the team may replace him with Russell midseason.

@GeorgeRussell63 has a new girlfriend working as network manager at Finland’s airports... — MJ (@mtron4) June 3, 2021

Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice session time

Friday, June 4

Free Practice One: 2:00 PM IST to 3:00 PM IST

Free Practice Two: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST

Saturday, June 5

Free Practice Three: 2:30 PM IST to 3:30 PM IST