Valtteri Bottas Unhappy With Mercedes' One-stop Strategy As Red Bull Dominate French GP

The French Grand Prix 2021 was one of the best races of the F1 2021 season so far as the advantage between the F1 title rivals swung like a pendulum during the race. The Red Bull F1 team pulled out one of the most impressive strategies as they not only got the win thanks to Max Verstappen's flawless drive but also snatched third place away from the Mercedes F1 team. Red Bull's Sergio Perez overtook Valtteri Bottas because of a poor pit stop strategy from Mercedes, thereby leaving the Finn unhappy with his team.

French Grand Prix 2021 highlights: Red Bull F1 team outfox Mercedes F1 team by splitting strategies for their two drivers

The Red Bull F1 team's decision to pit Max Verstappen a second time ultimately forced the Mercedes F1 team to leave both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas out until the end on a one-stop strategy. With Sergio Perez going long on his first stint in the other Red Bull, Mercedes could not afford to pit their drivers for a second time as that would mean that they would have to overtake not only Verstappen but also Perez for the win. Ultimately, the Mercedes F1 team decided that the one stopper was the best strategy for the French Grand Prix 2021.

The one stopper ultimately turned out to be a disaster for Mercedes as neither did they get the win nor did they finish with two drivers on the podium. Verstappen overtook Hamilton for the win on the penultimate lap while Perez overtook Bottas with a few laps to go. Both Mercedes F1 team drivers had no grip left on their tyres, leaving Bottas furious on the radio as he had made it clear to his team that the race should have been a two stopper.

Valtteri Bottas lashes out at Mercedes F1 team over poor decision

Speaking on the radio after losing out to Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas told the Mercedes F1 team, "Why the f*** does no one listen to me when I say it's going to be a two-stopper?! F****** hell." The Finn maintained his stance after the race as he did not feel apologetic for the comments he made earlier in the race. "No, no concerns. I was making very clear what I was thinking. I was suggesting two stops, earlier in the race, but the team decided it was going to be one stop. So we went for a one stop," said Bottas.

F1 standings 2021: Max Verstappen extends lead in Drivers' Championship as both Mercedes F1 team drivers lose out

F1 standings 2021: Red Bull F1 team extend lead over Mercedes F1 team in Constructors' Championship

Image Credits: F1/Instagram, Twitter