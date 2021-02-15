Vanessa Hudgens Confirms Dating Rumours After Valentine's Day Post For Cole Tucker

High School Musical fame Vanessa Hudgens has officially confirmed rumours of her dating MLB star Cole Tucker. The duo were first rumoured to be dating in November when they were spotted having a romantic dinner together. The news had sent social media into a frenzy, with Hudgens now making it official on Valentine's Day.

Vanessa Hudgens dating: Hollywood star confirms dating rumours after Valentine's Day post with Cole Tucker

Three months after Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker sparked dating rumours, the former has confirmed their relationship on Instagram. The 32-year-old posted an Instagram photo of herself kissing the MLB player on Sunday, on the occasion of Valentines Day. The 24-year-old also shared a picture of the duo on social media, wishing her the same. Hudgens had teased her new romance in November last year, posing with a pink rose covering her face.

According to reports, Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker had a romantic dinner outside under the stars while sharing wine and food, during a two-hour meal. The same day, the couple were spotted hugging and holding hands outside of the Canyon Country Store in Los Angeles. E! News had confirmed in January that the duo were officially dating, and were stronger than ever after celebrating 2021 together as a couple.

Vanessa Hudgens broke up with Austin Butler in January last year after the couple had been together for almost nine years. At the time, an insider told People that Vanessa and Austin’s relationship had been slowly fading and while breakups are tough, the 32-year-old was not one to sit around and mope, being happy and excited about life. Prior to dating Butler, Vanessa Hudgens had allegedly dated her High School Musical co-star Zac Efron for five years. She was linked to NBA star and Lakers player Kyle Kuzma later that month after the two were seen on a date in Brooklyn. She fueled relationship speculation at the time by attending multiple Los Angeles Lakers games.

As for Cole Tucker, the Pirates star has long been a fan of "High School Musical" and had told The Athletic last season that he begged his parents to let him watch the premiere of the movie. The 24-year-old had also tweeted in 2012 that he was looking for a girl who's down to watch High School Musical with him. Turns out eight years later, he might have finally found the perfect match.

(Image Courtesy: Cole Tucker Instagram)