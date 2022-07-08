Verstappen Hits Back At Hamilton Over British GP Remark: 'Nice To See He's Still Learning'

Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen has hit back at Lewis Hamilton after the Brit highlighted that he had a far better and fairer battle with Charles Leclerc at the British Grand Prix this year as compared to last year. It is evident that the 37-year-old was referencing his battle with the Dutchman from last year, with the two having crashed into Copse's corner.

Max Verstappen hits back at Hamilton over British GP remarks

While speaking to Dutch media on Thursday, Max Verstappen said, "I think it's quite nice that, at 37 years of age, you can still learn how to hit an apex. He is learning, so that is positive. It is also good for younger drivers to know that you are still learning when you are 37 years old." The Dutchman's comments arrive after the Brit told Sky Sports F1 in an interview that Charles Leclerc 'was very sensible' and that his battle with the Ferrari driver was 'clearly a lot different to what was experienced last year.'

Get ready for the Oranje Army to take over the Red Bull Ring! 🟠@Max33Verstappen is feeling pumped 💪🤩#AustrianGP #F1 @redbullracing pic.twitter.com/PrzP72KanS — Formula 1 (@F1) July 8, 2022

When Max Verstappen was pressed further about Lewis Hamilton's remarks, the Red Bull Racing driver replied, "You can clearly see in the footage what was different compared to last year. I think Charles gave him less space than I did last year, so that says it all. And in the end, [Lewis] was the one who got penalised last year, so there's no point talking about that either."

The Dutchman then went on to add that Hamilton's comments did not affect him and that he was solely focused on his own performances. "I just have to concentrate on what we're doing here," said the 24-year-old. "I think we're doing pretty well this year. That's what I'm concentrating on," he added.

The vibes are looking good at @MercedesAMGF1 team! 😅



Can George and Lewis join the mighty Red Bull and Ferrari battle this weekend? 👀#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/2bnp7Q1YjY — Formula 1 (@F1) July 7, 2022

Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton rivalry

The Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton rivalry of last year was one of the most fierce and intensely competitive, with the drivers not only pushing each other on the track but also with their comments about each other off it. Among all the collisions they had on the track, perhaps the first most intense was the one they had at Copse at the British GP last year.

While battling for the lead, Hamilton made contact with Verstappen, which sent the Dutchman into the barrier in a 51G impact. As a result of the incident, the Red Bull Racing driver needed to visit the hospital for further checks, while the Mercedes racer went on to win the race despite serving a penalty for the incident.