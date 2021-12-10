Verstappen Vs Hamilton: 5 Most Intriguing Times When F1 Title Was Decided In Last Race

The F1 2021 edition will be the first time the title battle will be settled at the final race of the year since 2016 when Nico Rosberg pipped Mercedes F1 teammate Lewis Hamilton for the title. However, this year the title battle is close as ever as both title protagonists Hamilton and Max Verstappen are level on points (369.5) going into the season finale this weekend at the Abu Dhabi GP.

While there have been several occasions when the F1 championship has been decided at the last race, here is a look at the five most intriguing finales.

Juan Manuel Fangio's win in 1956

The F1 Drivers' Championship battle in 1956 was one of the first most entertaining title clashes as three drivers, Ferrari's Juan Manuel Fangio and Peter Collins, and Maserati's Jean Behra were all in the mix for winning the championship. The title was decided at the iconic Monza venue when Collins demonstrated some exceptional sportsmanship.

The British driver handed over his Ferrari car to his Argentine teammate after Fangio's Ferrari had a broken steering arm. As a result, Fangio could get back out in time and finish second to Stirling Moss to win his fourth career championship. Meanwhile, Behra was forced to retire with a magneto failure.

Our championship contenders are out on track 👀



P1 Verstappen: 1:26.463

P3 Hamilton: 1:27.148#F1 🇦🇪 #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/XKj1jH9NDK — Formula 1 (@F1) December 10, 2021

Michael Schumacher's victory in 1994

While seven-time F1 Drivers' Champion Michael Schumacher needs no introduction, his first title not only came controversially but in an unfortunate manner as two contesting drivers tragically passed away. Three-time champion Ayrton Senna and Austrian driver Roland Ratzenberger were killed within a day of each other at Imola.

The title rivalry then took place between Benetton's Schumacher and Williams' Damon Hill. Going into the season finale at Adelaide, the German led his British counterpart by a point in the championship. However, while Schumacher led the final race comfortably at one point, he saw his maiden title hopes diminishing when he went wide on lap 36 of 81. However, when he came back onto the crack, he clashed with Hill, who attempted to pass him up the inside into the next corner.

Consequently of the incident, both drivers retired from the race. The Benetton was left onto two wheels, while the Williams' suspension was impossible to retrieve. The German eventually went to win his first of seven F1 championships by a point.

This will be Kimi's final race weekend 😢



But what better time to remember the day he was crowned champion of the world? 👑#KiitosKimi | #F1 pic.twitter.com/VZFLS2XtYB — Formula 1 (@F1) December 10, 2021

Lewis Hamilton's first of seven titles in 2008

The 2008 F1 Drivers' Championship witnessed one of the most intense battles as the lead went back and forth during the course of the race in Brazil. While Lewis Hamilton headed to the race with a seven-point lead over Ferrari's Felipe Massa, his late switch to the intermediate tyres could have cost him in what was a wet race in Interlagos. As a result, he dropped to seventh place.

While Massa went on to win the race and claimed the lead in the championship as per live standings, the title swung towards Hamilton's favour on the very last lap of the race. Timo Glock's mistake allowed Hamilton to pass him and finish in fifth place to win his first of seven F1 championships.

A record eighth world title has been the target in 2021



And @LewisHamilton has risen to the challenge in the same way as always



One race to go...#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/A62ECE7TlG — Formula 1 (@F1) December 9, 2021

Sebastian Vettel wins third consecutive F1 title in 2012

After beating Fernando Alonso for his first F1 Drivers' Championship in 2010, Sebastian Vettel once again pipped the Spaniard in 2012 after an enthralling Brazilian Grand Prix. The German was 13 points clear of Alonso but had a terrible start to the race as he spun around, resulting in him rejoining in last place.

While Alonso finished in second place, it was not enough to deny Vettel a third consecutive F1 title as the German had a miraculous recovery drive to finish in sixth place.

A finishing record to behold as we return to Abu Dhabi 👀



We are merely days away from capping and end to our unforgettable season so far ✨#F1 #HistoryAwaits pic.twitter.com/TP2SiaJpni — Formula 1 (@F1) December 8, 2021

Nico Rosberg wins maiden F1 title in 2016

While the Nico Rosberg vs Lewis Hamilton title challenge in 2016 may not be as nail-biting as this year's Verstappen vs Hamilton battle, it was perhaps the most intense rivalries in history, filled with controversies. Heading into the Abu Dhabi GP season finale, Rosbeg led Hamilton by 12 points which meant that the German needed to finish in third place or higher to win the championship, assuming the Brit won the race.

Since Hamilton was leading the race and Rosberg was in second, the Brit attempted to back the German up into Sebastian Vettel, who was in third place. However, Rosberg maintained his composure in such a tense situation and managed to finish in second place to win his maiden F1 title. He then abruptly retired from the sport five days later.

Image: F1.com