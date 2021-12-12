Verstappen Vs Hamilton: Mercedes F1 Lodge Double Protest Over Abu Dhabi GP Restart

Mercedes F1 have lodged a protest with the FIA after Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen won a controversial Abu Dhabi GP to win his maiden F1 championship. The Dutchman defeated Lewis Hamilton by overtaking him on the final lap after a late safety car restart was instructed by race director Michael Masi.

The safety car was introduced in the race after Nicholas Latifi crashed into the barriers of a high-speed corner. However, the controversy came about as Masi first instructed that lapped cars will not be permitted to overtake the safety car, only to change his decision a few seconds after.

With Hamilton and Verstappen right behind each other, the Dutchman overtook the Mercedes F1 driver with much fresher tyres, having pitted a lap earlier. Because the restart took place in such a controversial fashion, Mercedes F1 have lodged two protests with the FIA.

Mercedes F1 lodge two protests with the FIA

Following the massive controversy surrounding Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi GP, Mercedes F1 lodged a protest within the required 30-minute period after the race. The Silver Arrows added that they will not make any further comment on the issue until a hearing was conducted.

As per the details of the protest, one involves Article 48.8 of the FIA regulations that state, "no driver may overtake another car on the track, including the safety car until he passes the Line (see Article 5.3) for the first time after the safety car has returned to the pits." Verstappen seemingly was alongside Hamilton when the cars approached Turn 12 before the restart on the final lap.

BREAKING: Mercedes have protested "against the classification established at the end of the Competition", relating to alleged breaches of Articles 48.8 and 48.12 of the FIA Sporting Regulations#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1

Meanwhile, the second protest is based upon Article 48.12, as per which "any cars that have been lapped by the leader will be required to pass the cars on the lead lap and the safety car." Race control had given the permission for five lapped cars to overtake - Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel - but did not allow the others to follow suit.

Because the race ended in such controversy, it remains to be seen if the Mercedes F1 protests turn out to be fruitful as Verstappen is already crowned the champion of the season.