Verstappen Would Have 'punched' Hamilton 2 Years If Similar Crashes Occurred: Ex-F1 Racer

With just six races remaining in the F1 2021 season, the title race between rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen is at its peak. Ahead of the United States Grand Prix 2021 this weekend, the Red Bull Racing driver (262.5) leads the Mercedes F1 driver (256.5) by six points.

While addressing their rivalry, former F1 driver Timo Glock said that Verstappen would have 'punched' Hamilton two seasons ago, had the duo been involved in similar incidents then. With the Dutchman having gained more control over his rage and no longer acting on impulse, Glock believes he has become more mature. The title rivals have been involved in several controversial crashes this season, resulting in both drivers losing vital points in the championship.

Timo Glock believes Max Verstappen has become more mature

While speaking to Sport1, Timo Glock began by praising Lewis Hamilton for his composure. "Lewis never shows on the outside that he has pressure. He knows very well how to come across as calm. Of course, he also knows that when he puts on his helmet, it all depends. But he has found a way to appear relaxed and cool," said Glock. The former F1 driver then also went on to praise Verstappen for his improved level of maturity.

Speaking of the Dutchman, he said, "For me, he has made a huge leap. He has become much more relaxed, much more controlled in many ways. Two years ago, in a situation like the crash in Monza, he probably would have opened Lewis' helmet and punched him. The Italian Grand Prix featured one of the most horrific incidents as Verstappen and Hamilton collided, with the Dutchman's car landing on the top of the Brit's car. The stewards deemed the Red Bull Racing driver to be at fault for the incident, thereby giving him a three-place grid penalty for the next race.

How to watch the US Grand Prix live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the US Grand Prix live in India can tune into the Star Sports Network, which have the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the US GP live streaming, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the main race on the social media handles of F1.