Veteran Boxer Shawn Porter Announces Retirement After Knockout Loss To Terrence Crawford

Boxing legend Shawn Porter confirmed his retirement on Saturday, revealing that the bout against Terence Crawford was his final fight. Crawford knocked out the former WBO welterweight world champion, who held the IBF belt from 2013 to 2014 and the WBC title from 2018 to 2019, twice in the 10th round to win the fight. Porter revealed his decision to retire from the sport during the post-fight press conference, saying that he would have anyway done so regardless of the outcome.

"I was prepared to announce my retirement tonight. Win, lose, or draw. I am going to announce my retirement right now," Porter said after the bout against Crawford.

Porter's record

As far as Porter's professional boxing record is concerned, the 37-year-old has won 31 of the 36 fights he has participated in so far. 17 of those wins came by knockout, while 13 came by decision. Porter has one win in his kitty that came after his opponent was disqualified. Porter has lost a total of four fights in his career, of which just one came by knockout - last night against Crawford. Porter had made his professional boxing debut against Norman Johnson back in 2008, a fight he won by technical knockout.

Porter vs Crawford

Coming back to Saturday's fight that took place at Michelob Ultra Arena in the United States, Porter looked aggressive in the first round but lost his momentum as the match moved forward. After a slow start, Crawford made a strong comeback to land a couple of punches on Porter's face, including a left uppercut that saw the latter fall to the ground. After a couple of minutes, Crawford landed more blows on Porter's face to drop him down to the canvas for the second time. As soon as that happened, Porter's father intervened to halt the fight, which saw Crawford win the match by TKO.

While Porter objected to his father's decision during the fight, he was quite understanding of it in the post-match press conference. Porter told reporters that his father did what he knows he needs to do. Porter said Crawford was catching him with clean punches, which he thinks his father saw and hence stopped the fight.

