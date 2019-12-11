Vijender Lauds IOC Decision To Ban Russia From Tokyo Olympics For Dope Offences

2008 Olympic bronze medalist Vijender Singh has strongly backed the International Olympic Council and World Anti Doping Agency's decision on Monday to ban Russia for four years for repeated doping offences committed in the last few years.

"Yes, I think its the correct decision. There is no place for doping in Sports and I think IOC & WADA have taken the right decision. Russia has been in the news for all the wrong reasons," Vijender told newspersons in the national capital on Tuesday.

Vijender also took a pot shot at National Anti Doping Agency for appointing its brand ambassador against doping. "Yes Sportspersons like Sushil could have been a better choice but why the need for an ambassador I fail to understand. I have heard of IOA and Federations Ambassadors, not of NADA. But Suniel Shetty is a fit a person for the job."

Vijender also said that he would be keen to make himself available for Tokyo Games as under the new rules, professional boxers were now allowed to compete in the Olympics.

