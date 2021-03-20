Vijender Singh Loses To Complacency And Artysh Lopsan, Boxer's 12-game Winning Streak Ends

Star Indian boxer Vijender Singh saw his unbeaten record since turning professional end in dramatic fashion as the 35-year-old slumped to a dramatic defeat against Artysh Lopsan. The duo contested in Panaji, Goa where Vijender, a bronze medallist at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, entered with a 12-0 record. The Vijender Singh record was broken after Lopsan was declared the winner via a technical knockout by the referee.

Vijender Singh record: Indian boxing star's unbeaten run ends, losses to Artysh Lopsan

Vijender Singh faced off against Artysh Lopsan in the "Battle on Ship" in Goa. The 35-year-old returned to the ring for the first time since November 2019 and the bout was contested on the top of a cruise ship called "Majestic Pride Casino Ship" on the waters of the Mandovi River. The Indian star boxer was outpunched by his Russian counterpart, who was fighting his seventh bout which resulted in a heart-break for the partisan crowd. The referee declared the Russian as the winner as the eight-round game ended in a knockout after one minute and nine seconds in the fifth round. Singh's experience was no match for Lopsan's exuberance, who never looked like giving the 35-year-old a sniff from the second round of the bout.

Vijender was visibly troubled and also looked tired in the next two rounds as he was continuously punched by the Russian, before eventually suffering his first loss since turning pro in 2015. Vijender Singh was a tad bit complacent heading into the game suggesting that the Russian's height won't be a factor when they clash in Panaji, Goa. The 35-year-old had said that his unbeaten streak will continue after the fight with Lopsan, and had said that "The tougher the opponent, the more fun to beat him". However, Vijender's words came back to haunt him and the Olympic medallist took to Twitter and wrote, "It's happened some time".

It’s happened some time ðŸ‘ŠðŸ½ — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) March 19, 2021

In the co-main event, seasoned campaigner and pugilist Neeraj Goyat defeated his rival Sandeep Kumar in the welterweight division by a knockout. The other fights of the evening saw Chennai's Sabari J out-punch Amey Kalambe 60-54 in the lightweight category while Haryana's Kuldeep Dhanda suffered at the hands of Digari Mahesh from Uttarakhand in the super lightweight category. The lightweight category saw Karthik Satish Kumar clinch a win against Jayapal Jaganadhan. The Vijender Singh next fight details are yet to be announced.

Vijender Singh net worth

According to Sporting Free, Vijender Singh's net worth can be estimated to be around $3.4 million (INR 24 crore approximately, although this figure remains unverified). Much of the 35-year-old's net worth can be attached to his boxing career, having represented India at the Olympic Games thrice. He then turned professional and signed a multi-year agreement with Queensberry Promotions through IOS Sports and Entertainment. Singh is also an active politician and contested in the 2019 general elections, but lost having given the ticket to contest from the South Delhi.

Disclaimer: The above Vijender Singh net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image Courtesy: Vijender Singh Instagram)