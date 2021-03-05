Vikas Krishan Uplifts India, Beats 2012 Olympics Bronze Medallist At Boxam International

Vikas Krishan Yadav has stolen the limelight at the Boxam International 2021 by defeating London Olympics Bronze medallist Vicenzo Mangiacapre in Spain. The Indian Boxer who had already secured a spot for himself at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 has qualified for the semi-finals of the men’s 69kg category with the win on the third day of the 35th edition of the Tournament.

The Commonwealth Games champion won by a split 3-2 decision in his favour alongside five other Indian boxers who won their quarterfinal bouts in various respective categories. The India contingent has made sure that the subcontinent team walks away with at least six medals in the men’s category at the Boxam International 2021.

Mohammed Hussamuddin, who is The 2018 Commonwealth Games Bronze medalist, went on to register a 5-0 win against Simone Spada from Italy. The boxer went on to win his quarter-final bout in the 57kg category with Manish Kaushik also managing to get a positive result for himself. The World Championships Bronze medalist made his return in fantastic fashion by recording a 4-1 win against Kazakhstan’s Safiullin Zakir.

Apart from him, Sumit Sangwan managed to break into the 81kg category by beating Belgium’s Ziad El Mohor and qualified for the semifinals, while 2019 Asian Championship Silver medalist Ashish Kumar also recorded a massive 4-1 win in the 75kg category defeating Remo Salvatti from Italy.

Satish Kumar is also one of the six Indian boxers who managed to qualify for the semi-finals as he outpunched Morten Givskov Nielson from Denmark. Following his massive 5-0 win, he has now become the first Indian boxer to qualify in the +91kg weight category at the Olympics.

Moving on to the women’s category, Mary Kom is set to feature in the 51kg category while Jasmine is set to take part in the 57kg semifinals after recording wins in their previous matches. They will be joined by Simranjit and Pooja Rani who won their women's bout in 60kg and the 75kg categories respectively.

Collective efforts from the Indian contingent have made sure that they come back home with at least 10 medals. The medals are dissected as India’s women have won four with the men collecting the remaining six. All the Indian boxers who have made it to the semi-finals will look to continue building on their positive momentum and cement a spot for themselves in the finals. They will be eying the opportunity to play the Gold medal match and win their respective semi-final bouts on Friday.

