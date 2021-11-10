Vikings RB Dalvin Cook Accused Of Domestic Violence By Ex-girlfriend, Lawsuit Filed

Minnesota Vikings' running back Dalvin Cook has found himself in troubled waters after his former girlfriend, Gracelyn Trimble, filed a lawsuit alleging physical assault and emotional abuse. As per reports by NFL.com, Cook allegedly assaulted and battered Gracelyn Trimble.

As per NFL's official website, Dalvin Cook's ex-girlfriend, US Military Sergeant (First Class) Gracelyn Trimble has shared some disturbing images within the lawsuit which shows her bloodied face including a screenshot of a social media conversation in which Trimble writes, "Dalvin My face is so messed up I probably won't even get to go see my family for thanksgiving (sic)."

Cook’s ex-girlfriend accuses NFL star of physical abuse, adds messages as evidence

According to details in the lawsuit, cited by The Star Tribune, Trimble travelled to Cook’s home near the Vikings headquarters to end their relationship on 19 November 2020. She said Cook was angered by her request that he help her gather her belongings and alleged that Cook then grabbed her arm, and slung her whole body over the couch, slamming her face into the coffee table and causing her lower forehead and the bridge of her nose to "bust open."

Citing the lawsuit filed in Dakota County District Court, The Star Tribune reported that the dossier includes, as evidence, messages sent from Cook to the woman after the fight apologising for his actions. She said she suffered a concussion, deep cuts to her face, and other bruising.

Meanwhile, Dalvin Cook's team Minnesota Vikings, commenting on the incident said, "We recently received notification from Dalvin Cook's legal representative regarding a situation that occurred between Dalvin and a female acquaintance in November 2020 and led to an ongoing dispute between the parties. Upon learning of this, we immediately notified the NFL. We are in the process of gathering more information and will withhold further comment at this time."

Coming back to the ongoing NFL season, Dalvin Cook is currently placed at the eighth position in the league with 554 rushing yards. The Minnesota Vikings will next be seen in action during an away NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at California's SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

