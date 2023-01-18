Vinesh Phogat Accuses WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Of Ducking Their Allegations

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan of ducking their allegations. She said that wrestlers will stand their ground and fight in courts if needed.

Phogat had alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP has been sexually exploiting female wrestlers. However, Singh said that there has been no such incident of sexual harassment.

"If such a thing has happened, then I will hang myself...Sexual harassment is a big allegation. How can I take action when my own name has been dragged into this? I am ready for an investigation," the WFI President said.

'Will present evidence when the court directs us,' says Phogat

In counter to Singh's response, Vinesh, a world championship medallist and Olympian, said that the wrestlers will present the evidence in the court if they are asked.

"We will present all evidence when the high court will direct us. We are also ready to submit all evidence to the PM," Vinesh Phogat said. "We want the wrestling federation President to be sacked," Phogat added.

On breaking the dress code during the Olympics, Phogat said, "Check the Team jersey's quality. We are not kids. We are senior athletes representing the country."

Earlier in the day, the 28-year-old clarified that she herself has not faced such exploitation but asserted that she had received death threats at the behest of Brij Bhushan from officials close to him as she dared to draw PM Modi's attention to several issues troubling Indian wrestling when she met him after the Tokyo Games.

"I know at least 10-12 women wrestlers who have told me about the sexual exploitation they faced at the hands of (the) WFI President. They told me their stories. I can't take their names now but I can definitely reveal the names if we get to meet the Prime Minister and the Home Minister of the country," Vinesh said.

Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik said that the whole federation needs to be removed so that the future of new wrestlers is safe.

"A new federation should come into existence. Dirt has spread from the lower level. We'll speak to Prime Minister and Home Minister and reveal details. An investigation must be done on some matters," Malik said.