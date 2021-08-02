Vinesh Phogat At Tokyo 2020: Date, Time And How To Watch Her Wrestling Match Live In India

As all games at the Tokyo Olympics are in full swing, it is now time for the wrestlers to shine at the world's biggest sporting event. Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat will have the spotlight on them when India's seven wrestlers, beginning with Sonam Malik, opening their wrestling campaigns from Tuesday, August 3. India has impressed the world in the last few years with world class wrestlers competing on the global platform. This year India's seven wrestlers are taking part in the Tokyo Olympics, however, fans are looking forward when wrestler Vinesh Phogat will come into action at the Tokyo Olympics in the women's freestyle 53kg category.

Vinesh Phogat at Tokyo 2020

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat at Tokyo 2020 is eyeing to finish some ‘unfinished business’ as the wrestler was forced to forfeit her 2016 Rio Olympics quarter-final bout following a knee injury. Vinesh Phogat had entered the Rio Olympics with high medal hopes. However, the wrestler has stretchered off the arena in tears and had to return to India in a wheelchair. Vinesh Phogat is participating in the women's freestyle 53kg category and her opening match of the Tokyo Olympics will be held on August 5.

How to Watch Vinesh Phogat wrestling match live in India

With the stage all set for the Indian wrestlers to showcase their class in the mega event, here is if the answer for fans who are wondering How to Watch Vinesh Phogat wrestling match live in India?

Vinesh Phogat's wrestling match is scheduled to be held on the 5th of August. The tentative timings of Vinesh Phogat's match will be as follows:

Qualification and Quarter-Finals - 7:30AM - 9:30AM IST

Semi-Finals and Finals - 2:45PM - 3:45PM IST

The Tokyo Olympics wrestling matches will be telecasted live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX, and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages. Doordarshan will also broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021. Vinesh Phogat at Tokyo 2020 Live streaming at the Tokyo Olympics will also be available on Sony Liv. The event is scheduled to take place on August 5.

(Image Credits: PTI)