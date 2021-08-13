Vinesh Phogat Breaks Silence On WFI's Suspension After Tokyo 2020; Reveals She's Shattered

Vinesh Phogat's Tokyo Olympics 2020 turned from a disappointment to a disaster as she is temporarily suspended by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for indiscipline. The 26-year old, who was one of India's top medal contenders at the recently concluded Tokyo Games, lost to Belarus' Vanesa Kaladzinskaya in the semis. Vinesh has now broken her silence on her performance at the Tokyo Olympics and her recent suspension by the WFI.

Vinesh Phogat speaks out on WFI's suspension

The WFI had given a notice to Vinesh Phogat on three counts, and she has reportedly been given until August 16 to answer the notice. According to the federation, Vinesh was suspended because she didn't wear the name of the official sponsor of the Indian team, and also refused to train with the Indian contingent. In response to her suspension, Vinesh wrote a column to the Indian Express to explain her reasons for not training with the Indian contingent.

Vinesh said that the primary reason why she did not train with the Indian contingent was because of COVID. The 26-year old said that the rest of the Indian contingent were tested every day for seven days, whereas she was not. As a result, she wanted to stay away from them for 2-3 days as she was afraid that she could have contracted COVID on the flight and infected them.

Vinesh Phogat says she is 'truly broken'

In her column to the Indian Express, Vinesh Phogat also said that she was truly broken after losing her women's freestyle wrestling semi-final match at the Tokyo Olympics by fall. She said that she had not slept even once after reaching home. Vinesh added that she wants to be left alone as she never told anyone to consider her as a contender for the gold medal. The 2019 bronze medalist in the 2019 World Championship also added that she has been 'feeling blank' about what is happening in her life and that she is currently in two minds whether it is the optimal time to leave wrestling or whether leaving wrestling right now would be a bigger loss.