Vinesh Phogat Exempted From Trial; Given Permission To Play Ranking Series In Budapest

Vinesh Phogat, one of the complainant in the sexual harrasment case against BJP leader Brij Bhushan, will be leaving for Budapest, Hungary on July 5 to participate in Ranking Series which is to commence from July 12. Vinesh Phogat wrote a letter to the Sports Ministry to grant her permission to play in wrestling series. She was granted permission from both Sports Ministry and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) last week to represent India.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Vinesh Phogat's husband Somveer Rathee said, "We are thankful to the Sports Ministry for giving this opportunity, this was our right too. If the action against Brij Bhushan Sharan would have been taken on time then wrestlers wouldn't have gone through so much. We will leave soon but Vinesh is right now focussing only on her training. We have Asians also coming in September. We have asked for trial date to be exempted for us, IOA has written to OCA (Olympic Council Association) for it. Let's see what happens."

Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Malik, Bajrang Punia & other wrestlers exempt from trials

According to sources, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Malik, Bajrang Punia, Satyawart Kadian and two other wrestlers have been exempted from trials which will start after names of participating wrestlers come from each state before June 30. The final list of the participants has to be submitted to OCA (Olympic Council Association) before July 20th.

The six wrestlers will not participate in trials but will fight the final bout with the finalists of the trials, the decision has been taken by the panel of IOA and Ad-hoc comittee. If they win, they will be cleared to participate in Asian olympics to be held in China on September 23. 'I got this information from a former wrestler but we still don't have the confirmation letter on it'. We are fighting at multiple levels and we need to practice mentally and physically both, so right now our focus is the Ranking series and Asian games."

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt speaks to Republic; 'This has never happened in the history of wrestling'

Meanwhile, wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt lashed out at IOA and Ad-hoc committee while speaking to Republic, saying "I got to know that six wrestlers will now only fight one bout with the finalists of Asian trials and they will not participate in the trials along with other wrestlers.''

''The Panel of IOA and Ad-hoc committee have exempted these wrestlers, this has never happened in the history of wrestling, no federation has kept the rules aside. We have more better wrestlers than these six who sat on protest - Ravi Dahiya, Ashu Malik, Sonam Malik and other medallist should have been exempted. Why these six?,'' he said.

"This is injustice to our young wrestlers, they look up to these poster faces of wrestling but it's not just. Now what I feel is that the whole point of protest was already planned. They wanted to skip from the trials with other wrestlers, so they created and staged all this protest," he added.

"I am also wrestler, I have too participated in trials and fought with all competing fellow wrestlers to mark my place for Olympics. Why can't these wrestlers participate in trials, what is the fear, are they unsure that they will lose to the young wrestlers and loose their chance to the Asian, and in that order they want only to fight with the finalist participant and get cleared directly for Asians," Yogeshwar said.

Meanwhile, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia have also written a letter to the Sports Minister last month to allow the training in US, Michigan for the Asian Games which will start in September this year. These two wrestlers have not yet got approval from the Sports Ministry.