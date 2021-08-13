Vinesh Phogat Gets Sports Fraternity's Backing After Suspension; 'Idol Will Bounce Back'

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat was suspended by the Wrestling Federation of India(WFI) for indiscipline on three counts during the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. Phogat suffered heartbreak at the Tokyo Games after failing to win a medal for India. After the wrestler spoke about her struggles in an interview to the Indian Express, many prominent faces of the Indian sports fraternity took to social media showing their support for the 26-year-old wrestler.

Vinesh Phogatr revealed that she was feeling blank about whatever was happening in her life. and that it felt like a dream and that nothing has even begun yet.

Sportspersons extend support to Vinesh Phogat

Indian athlete Tejaswin Shankar, who competes in the Men’s High jump for India, put out his thoughts calling Vinesh Phogat her 'idol'.

Every 🏅 we celebrate and every missed opportunity we thoroughly criticize, the difference is just 1 goal, 1 point or 1cm. But the effort is always 110%. @Phogat_Vinesh you are my idol and a champion by all means 💐🏅 #Wrestling https://t.co/MKEHMZJUvS via @IndianExpress — Tejaswin Shankar (TJ) (@TejaswinShankar) August 13, 2021

Olympian and former World no.1 at Women’s shooting Heena Sidhu also extended her support to the wrestler.

@Phogat_Vinesh I read about you suffering from depression in 2019. I went through the same and it was very ugly. I hope you are taking professional help, becuase it's better fighting it with a team, just like sports. If you want to speak about it, I am here 4 u.. 😊😊 — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) August 13, 2021

Vinehs Phogat's elder sister and India’s first-ever gold medal winner in wrestling at the Common Wealth Games 2010 Geeta Phogat came out in support of the athlete said that Paris 2024 was awaiting for her to shine.

छोटी बहन @Phogat_Vinesh जीवन के हर मोड़ पर उतार चढ़ाव है बस बिना रुके बिना थके आगे बढ़ते रहना है ओर किसी चीज़ से घबराने की ज़रूरत नहीं है 💪 हम Champion Vinesh Phogat को दोबारा ओर भी मज़बूती के साथ Wrestling Mat पर देखना चाहते है 💪 Paris Olympic तुम्हारा इंतज़ार कर रहा है🙌🇮🇳👍 https://t.co/APID6PpmLI — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) August 13, 2021

Meanwhile, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team’s Scientific Advisor and a good friend of Vinesh, Wayne Lombard also extended his support by asking her to keep her head up.

Keep your head up Vinnie Ji! You will bounce back like you have done before! @Phogat_Vinesh https://t.co/8zJqumO8KX — Wayne Lombard (@waynelombard) August 13, 2021

Vinesh Phogat says she is 'truly broken'

In her column to the Indian Express, Vinesh Phogat also said that she was truly broken after losing her women's freestyle wrestling semi-final match at the Tokyo Olympics by fall. She said that she had not slept even once after reaching home. Vinesh added that she wants to be left alone as she never told anyone to consider her as a contender for the gold medal. The 2019 bronze medalist in the 2019 World Championship also added that she has been 'feeling blank' about what is happening in her life and that she is currently in two minds whether it is the optimal time to leave wrestling or whether leaving wrestling right now would be a bigger loss.

Vinesh Phogat's career

Vinesh Phogat is the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold in both the Commonwealth and Asian Games. She also became the first Indian athlete to be nominated for the Laureus World Sports Awards in 2019. She hails from a family of wrestlers with her cousins Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari being international wrestlers and Commonwealth Games medalists as well. In the 2019 World Wrestling Championships, she bagged her maiden World Championship medal and became the first wrestler to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. However, she failed to earn a medal in the Tokyo Games after her loss to Belarus's Wrestler Vanesa Kaladzinskaya by fall in the women's 53kg category.

(Image Source: Vinesh Phogat - Instagram)