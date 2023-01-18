Vinesh Phogat Levels Sensational Charge Against WFI Chief, Alleges Exploitation Of Women

Several Indian star wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat held a press conference on Wednesday, where they leveled some serious allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. Speaking to reporters from Jantar Mantar in Delhi, Phogat accused the WFI president of mentally harassing her and torturing her during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Phogat's allegations did not end there as she also went on to state that the WFI president has sexually exploited many girls in the past.

WFI president indulges in sexual molestation: Vinesh Phogat levels sensational charge

Phogat added that despite the torture she was subjected to by the WFI, she and the rest of the wrestlers have always received support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She further claimed that the coaches break the wrestlers mentally by torturing them on daily basis. For example, she added that the wrestlers cannot even have water without the permission of the coaches, who constantly keep in touch with the WFI president and give him all that happens during training.

"WFI president indulges in sexual molestation of female players and coaches. I am saying this now, but I don't know if I will be alive tomorrow. Some of the female wrestlers sitting here have also experienced molestation. We are not fighting for ourselves, we are fighting to save wrestling. He interferes in our personal lives and wants to know who our boyfriend or girlfriend is. He keeps asking about our marriage and other personal stuff," Phogat said.

"I was mentally tortured by the federation and wrestling president. I was thinking of committing suicide at one stage due to the pressure being put on me by the federation and WFI president. I went to the Tokyo Olympics with four girls but we were not provided any physio instead the WFI assistant secretary went with us. Everyone knows how powerful he [Brijbhushan Sharan Singh] is. He is a four-time MP. Whenever we try and complain, they give us death threats. They mentally torture us and impose disciplinary sanctions on me without any reason," she added.

Image: ANI