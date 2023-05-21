Day 29 of the ongoing Wrestlers Protest in Jantar Mantar saw star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who revealed notable details about their cause. On the last day of the 15-day deadline given by the protesting wrestlers to initiate action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Vinesh Phogat exclusively spoke to the Republic Media Network to shed light on the happenings. On May 9, the wrestlers gave a 15-day ultimatum to the center, demanding to look into their demands and bring a solution.

“Sports persons are sitting here for a month. Wrestling is at a loss here. Everyone including the women who are protesting here, are at a loss,” the Asian Games 2018 gold medalist told Republic. She then referred to the widespread farmers' protest and explained how people protesting for a cause find themselves at a loss every time. “If we continue to sit on the streets for justice, it is definitely not good for the country. Government should think something about this,” she said.

Vinesh Phogat on Khap Panchayat being held in Rohtak

Vinesh Phogat then shed her thoughts on the Khap Panchayat being held in Rohtak, who is supporting the wrestlers on completion of the 15-day deadline given to the government to look into their demands. “Whatever our elders decide, that will definitely be for our betterment. We believe in them. Whatever happens today, everyone will know about it,” she explained.

Speaking about Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's scheduled visit to the protest site on Sunday, she added, “We are thankful to everyone who is supporting us for the cause of women’s safety. We welcome everybody who is here to lift our spirits. This is every a fight for every women who faced such circumstances in home but could never get justice”.

The 27-year-old was then quizzed about the letters they reportedly wrote to the female BJP MPs. “No one has replied to us so far. We sent letters to everyone but we are yet to receive a reply. We expect them to join us because everyone has mothers and sisters at their homes. Not only for saying, everyone should do their best in supporting the cause of women’s safety”.