Vinesh Phogat Out Of Tokyo Olympics After Opponent Fails To Qualify For Wrestling Final

Following the elimination of Vanesa Kaladzinskaya from the semi-final match on Thursday, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat is out of the Tokyo Olympics medal hunt and will not compete in the repechage phase. After losing in the quarterfinals, a wrestler in the Olympics is given another shot if the opponent, against whom the wrestler lost, qualifies for the final. At the Olympics, Phogat had lost in the quarterfinals of the women's freestyle 53kg event to Vanesa Kaladzinskaya. If her opponent had qualified for the final, the Haryana wrestler still had a chance to earn a medal.

However, Kaladzinskaya, who hails from Belarus, lost to China's Pang Qianyu in the semi-final 1 match on Thursday. The match between Kaladzinskaya and Qianyu was a closely contested bout with the Chinese wrestler making the winning moves in the final few seconds of the game, crushing India's biggest medal hopes in the ongoing Tokyo Games. Sakshi Malik, Sushil Kumar, and Yogeshwar Dutt have all won Olympic bronze medals in the past after being revived by their victorious opponents in the preliminary rounds, which shows the importance of repechage in wrestling.

India at 2020 Tokyo Games

Meanwhile, the Indian men's hockey team, who had lost their semi-final game against Belgium on Tuesday, won bronze at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics after defeating Germany on Thursday. India ended their hockey medal drought at the Olympics after 41 long years. On Wednesday, Lovlina Borgohain won a bronze medal for India after she went down fighting against Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli in the semifinal of women's 69kg welterweight boxing event.

India's Ravi Kumar Dahiya has won silver in the men's 57kg category at the Tokyo Olympics today, August 5. Dahiya lost to Russia's Uguev Zavur 4-7 to settle for the silver medal. Dahiya had reached the final after defeating Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev 9-7 on Wednesday. The Indian women's hockey team will lock horns against Great Britain in the bronze medal match on Friday. Indian Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra announced his debut at the Tokyo Olympics in some style by qualifying for the Javelin Throw final in his very first attempt.

Image: IndiaAll_Sports/Twitter