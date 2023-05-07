Vinesh Phogat Reacts To Sourav Ganguly's 'not Complete Knowledge’ Comment On Protest

Top Indian wrestlers under the leadership of Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia are protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The wrestlers have alleged the WFI chief on the charges of sexual assault and molestation and sat on the protest after filing a written complaint against him in the Connaught Place police station of New Delhi on which an FIR was registered by the Delhi Police on the order of the Supreme Court.

As wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been questioning the Indian cricketers why don't they stand for them or speak about the matter, a question regarding the incident was asked to the former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly by the media persons. Sourav replied to the question that he doesn't know much about the matter and let the wrestlers fight their own battles.

"I hope it gets resolved. The wrestlers have won a lot of medals and brought accolades to the country. Hopefully, it will be resolved, Ganguly, also a former India captain, told reporters on the sidelines of an event here. Let them fight their battle. I don't know what's happening there, I just read in the newspapers. In the sports world, I realised one thing that you don't talk about things you don't have complete knowledge of", Sourav Ganguly said.

Now wrestler Vinesh Phogat has replied to Sourav Ganguly's comment and has said "If he wants to support us in our quest for justice, he can come to Jantar Mantar as an athlete and understand everything from us."

The wrestlers will now be taking out a candle march which is also a part of the protest against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday from 7 PM.

Getting back to the wrestlers protest, they had to forcefully restart their protest against the WFI chief after January 2023 and are now calling for stern action to be taken against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and want him to be put behind bars.

Before this when the wrestlers protested against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for sexual exploitation and also wanted him to be removed from his position. Eyeing the seriousness of the matter, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur called the wrestlers for talks at his residence and formed a five-member committee to investigate the matter.

The committee was headed by legendary boxer MC Marykom and they had submit their report within one month of its formation. The duration was extended to two more weeks and Babita Phogat was added as the committee’s sixth member. A report has been surrendered to the government, but the findings are yet to come out.