Vinesh Phogat Repeats Call For Physiotherapist To Travel With Women Wrestlers To Olympics

Wrestling sensation Vinesh Phogat expressed her disappointment by mentioning that she had urged for a physiotherapist to accompany her and other women wrestlers to Tokyo well in advance.

Vinesh Phogat had suffered a career-threatening knee injury during her quarterfinal bout of the previous edition of the Olympics in Rio.

Vinesh Phogat clears her stand on physiotherapists accompanying wrestlers

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist had shared a report and then asked whether it is a 'crime' to ask for one physiotherapist for four women wrestlers when there are instances of one athlete having multiple coaches/ Staff before wondering where the balance is.

Furthermore, Vinesh Phogat also clarified that they have asked d for a Physio long back and not at the last moment as reported. She concluded by tagging IOA i.e the International Olympic Academy, Office of the Prime Minister of India, and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Is it a crime to ask for one Physiotherapist for four women wrestlers when there are instances of one athlete having multiple coaches/ Staff? Where is the balance?We have asked for a Physio long back and not at the last moment as reported.@IOA_Official @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/bwbOQfFglo — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) July 22, 2021

Vinesh Phogat will be competing in the women's freestyle 53kg category and her opening match of the Tokyo Olympics will be on August 5.

Vinesh is the daughter of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat's younger brother Rajpal and cousin of wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari. Over the years Vinesh has represented India in various events. Vinesh represented India in the women's freestyle 48 kg category at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and won the gold medal. Vinesh Phogat won the gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games and became the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold in the Asian Games. Phogat beat Japan's Yuki Irie in Women's 50 kg Freestyle Wrestling gold medal match 6–2.

The 26-year-old is one of the medal hopes of the Indian contingent in this edition of the Olympic Games and she would be eyeing a podium finish after that unfortunate incident in Rio not only dashed her medal hopes but also had to undergo five months of rehabilitation after surgery.