Vinesh Phogat Speaks On Olympics Ordeal; Says Simone Biles' Reasoning Won't Work In India

Amid Team India's Olympics superstars returning to their homes with a new aim to perform even better at the 2024 Paris Games, star wrestler Vinesh Phogat's return was less than optimal as she was 'temporarily suspended' by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for indiscipline at Tokyo 2020. Vinesh Phogat was one of India's top medal contenders in the Tokyo Olympics, however, the 26-year-old was defeated in the semi-final, in a controversy-plagued run.

Now, Vinesh Phogat has been quoted by The Indian Express in which she has broken her silence on her performance in Tokyo Olympics and also clarified why she did not train with the Indian Contingent due to which she has been suspended by the WFI.

Vinesh Phogat on Tokyo Olympics loss & controversies

Currently suspended from wrestling, an 'emotional' Vinesh Phogat shared that she has been 'feeling blank' about what is happening in her life. Phogat says that she is currently in two minds whether it is the right time to leave wrestling or leaving wrestling right now would be a bigger loss. The bronze medalist in the 2019 World Championship expressed that she wants to focus on her family right now, however, Phogat outlined that she has been getting treatment like she is a 'dead thing outside'- 'One medal (lost) and everything is finished'.

Talking about her Tokyo Olympics loss, Vinesh Phogat slammed fellow athletes who did not ask 'what went wrong?' but told her what she did wrong. Phogat also slammed people who said that the wrestler could not handle the pressure of the Olympics and therefore lost her semi-final bout. 'I know how to handle it. I could not do it in Rio but here (Tokyo Olympics) I did,' says Vinesh Phogat.

Vinesh Phogat revealed that she suffered a concussion in 2017 and she is still suffering from it, however, she was fine in Tokyo as she prepared for the humidity. On her concussions, Vinesh revealed that things become blurry whenever her head strikes anything.

The wrestler also revealed that she was reducing weight before her Tokyo 2020 campaign but she was not assigned her own physio instead 'a physio from the shooting team' was given to her. 'On the day of the bout, I was not getting the feel. After the weight cut, I warmed up, I still didn’t feel it,' says Vinesh Phogat.

Therefore, the wrestler took a salt capsule, however, her medical condition did not change as she had not eaten anything to reduce her weight. 'I was not feeling in control. I was shivering,' says Vinesh Phogat.

Phogat further revealed that she knew she was losing and was giving points from positions she would never give, however her mind was totally 'blocked'.

Vinesh Phogat on not practicing with Indian Contingent

As per a PTI report, Vinesh Phogat who had travelled to Tokyo from Hungary where she had trained with coach Woller Akos, had allegedly refused to stay at the Games Village and train with the other Indian team members. She also did not wear the name of the official sponsors of the Indian contingent, Shiv Naresh, and chose to wear a Nike singlet during her bouts.

On the report of not practicing with the Indian contingent, Vinesh Phogat revealed that contracted COVID in August 2020 following that she cannot digest any protein. Again, when Phogat came back from Kazakhstan after Asian Championships, she fell sick again. Phogat further revealed that she had contracted COVID a second time, however, she flew to Bulgaria after recovering from it. Then her family members tested positive for COVID after a few days back at the home.

"When these things have happened, why will I stay with the Indian team? They were tested everyday for seven days. I wasn’t. What if I got it on the flight and infected them?," said Vinesh Phogat.

Phogat further stated that she wanted to stay away from them for 2-3 days so that the Indian Contingent remain safe. 'So there’s no question of me not being a team player," said Vinesh Phogat.

Vinesh Phogat on battling depression

Vinesh Phogat further revealed that when she was cutting her weight in 2019 she was diagnosed with depression for three months. 'I was in Spain. I felt something was wrong. I never slept. For days I would be awake,' says Vinesh Phogat.

Narrating her phase of depression, Phogat further says, 'If a coach even spoke in a slightly high tone, I would start crying.'

Phogat also said that currently she has 'zero mental strength' and asked people not to 'abuse the people on the team because of my result.'

Slamming the WFI, Phogat asked if they ever asked with whom she was or which team she did not train with. Phogat added, "If you were really expecting a gold, then shouldn’t my long-term physio Purnima have been there?"

Phogat rubbished the claims that she was mentally stressed during her bout in Tokyo Olympics and cited top US gymnast Simone Biles example.

Simone Biles took herself out of several competitions at the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health. On Simone Biles, Phogat says, she is being celebrated for saying that she was not prepared to perform at Tokyo Olympics due to her mental health, however, 'Try just saying that in India'.

Phogat finally says that she has not recovered mentally and has not slept once ever she reached home. Phogat finally appealed to everyone to leave her alone and let her focus on her loss at the Tokyo Olympics. The 26-years-old wrestler further stated that she is not sure whether she will return to the mat or not.

