Vinesh Phogat Successfully Undergoes Elbow Surgery; Fans Wish Wrestler A Speedy Recovery

Star Indian Wrestler Vinesh Phogat has successfully undergone her elbow surgery. The news of the successful operation was shared on Vinesh Phogat's Twitter account.

The Commonwealth and Asian Games gold winner shared the news with a photograph of her after the surgery with the caption: “Elbow surgery done! No matter how many times I fall, I will still rise”, as fans congratulated her and wished her a speedy recovery. The 27-year old underwent surgery on her right elbow, days after leaving the World Championship.

Elbow surgery done!

No matter how many times i fall, i will still rise ✊ pic.twitter.com/T7WmtJUA2R — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) September 8, 2021

You Are A Fighter And Inspiration for young Generation.. Really Waiting For Your Update.. Get Soon Recover And Comeback On Court.. YOU Are Always Winner For Us.. Gold @paris2024 — Sandeep Manda (@SandeepManda47) September 8, 2021

We believe in you... Ty for not quitting.. Waiting for Your Comeback Sherni🐅🐅 — Maggie (@Chetana1997) September 8, 2021

That's a true fighter you are. — Er. Sweta rani (@Sahipatel4) September 8, 2021

Get well soon. We have immense trust in you. — Bharat (@Bharat99625548) September 8, 2021

Vinesh Phogat recently competed at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 where India won a total of 7 medals including 1 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze medals. Phogat had participated in the 53kg freestyle category where she lost the quarterfinal to Belarus’s Vanesa Kaladzinskaya.

After returning from Tokyo Olympics, Vinesh Phogat was banned by the Wrestling Federation of India for misconduct which was later forgiven after she apologised. The player then took part in the World Championship trials, winning the first round, before pulling out of the second citing illness. It is believed that this injury could have been an add-on to the player's withdrawal.

Domestic season to commence next week, Wrestling Federation of India announces

The domestic season in India is all set to resume from September 15, 2021, with the U-23 Nationals in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh and will be followed by the Cadet National Championship and Senior Nationals. The dates for the cadet nationals is yet to be finalised while the Senior Nationals, on the other hand, is planned for December at Nandini Nagar, Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh. The men’s and women’s national camp too will commence next week ahead of the upcoming Senior Wrestling World Championships. As per reports, 36 wrestlers will be a part of the national camp.

Image credits: AP